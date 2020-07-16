Rhea Chakraborty REACTS to rape & murder threats post Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise; Seeks Cyber Police's help

Today, Sushant Singh Rajput’s rumoured girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, took to social media to call out trolls who sent her rape and murder threats. Read on!

On Sushant Singh Rajput’s first month anniversary, alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty took to social media to share unseen photos with the late actor and pen a heartwarming note thanking him for teaching her the true meaning of love as she wrote, “Still struggling to face my emotions.. an irreparable numbness in my heart .You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it . You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore.”

And today, Rhea Chakraborty took to Instagram to share a screen shot of a message that she received from a user who asked her to commit suicide and if doesn’t do so, they will make sure she is raped and murdered. Alongside a screenshot of the troll, Rhea wrote, “I was called a gold digger ..I kept quiet I was called a murderer ....I kept quiet I was slut shamed ....I kept quiet But how does my silence give you the right to tell me that you will get me RAPED and MURDERED if I don’t commit suicide @mannu_raaut ? Do you realize the seriousness of what you have said? These are crimes, and by law no one, I repeat NO ONE should be subjected to this kind of toxicity and harassment .I request @cyber_crime_helpline @cybercrimeindia to please take necessary action .ENOUGH IS ENOUGH..”

Post Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise, fans of the actor and netizens have been trolling Rhea for being a gold digger and pointing fingers at her for forcing Sushant to claim his life. Post Sushant’s demise, Rhea was summoned to the police station by the Mumbai police and she was interrogated for nine hours.

Check out Rhea Chakraborty's post here:

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×