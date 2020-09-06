Rhea Chakraborty 'ready for arrest' as she appears before NCB, not approached for anticipatory bail: Lawyer

Rhea Chakraborty will be appearing in front of the NCB team investigating the drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The actress is said to be ready for arrest and will not apply for anticipatory bail from any court.

Several breakthroughs were made with regard to Sushant Singh Rajput's death investigation. With the Narcotics Control Bureau stepping in for investigation as the drug angle surfaced, two arrests were made this weekend. The NCB arrested Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty on Friday. That was followed by Dipesh Sawant, who was a housekeeper at Sushant's home, was arrested on Saturday. As Rhea makes way to be interrogated by the NCB today, the actress is said to be prepared for an arrest.

"Rhea Chakraborty is ready for Arrest as this is a Witch Hunt and if Loving someone is a crime she will face the consequences of her love. Being innocent, She has not approached any court for Anticipatory Bail in all the Cases foisted by Bihar Police now with CBI, ED and NCB," her lawyer Satish Maneshinde said. On Saturday, it was reported that Showik "will be confronted with her sister" Rhea. The actress's brother will be kept under the anti-drug agency's custody until September 9. Showik has reportedly "given so many names with whom he was dealing in drugs."

"There are specific roles/ingredients of criminal conspiracy, abetments and various attempts to commit offences," the NCB told a Mumbai court Saturday. The drug angle surfaced after Rhea's chat with "Miranda Sushi" said to be Susahnt's house manager Samuel Miranda about procuring drugs came to light.

Meanwhile, Rhea and Showik's father Lt Col (retired) Indrajit Chakraborty broke his silence over his son's arrest. "Congratulations, India. You’ve arrested my son, I'm sure my daughter is next on the line. You’ve effectively demolished a middle class family. Ofcourse, for the sake of Justice everything is justified. Jai Hind," he said in a statement.

