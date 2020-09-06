Rhea Chakraborty 'ready for arrest' as she appears before NCB, not approached for anticipatory bail: Lawyer
Several breakthroughs were made with regard to Sushant Singh Rajput's death investigation. With the Narcotics Control Bureau stepping in for investigation as the drug angle surfaced, two arrests were made this weekend. The NCB arrested Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty on Friday. That was followed by Dipesh Sawant, who was a housekeeper at Sushant's home, was arrested on Saturday. As Rhea makes way to be interrogated by the NCB today, the actress is said to be prepared for an arrest.
"Rhea Chakraborty is ready for Arrest as this is a Witch Hunt and if Loving someone is a crime she will face the consequences of her love. Being innocent, She has not approached any court for Anticipatory Bail in all the Cases foisted by Bihar Police now with CBI, ED and NCB," her lawyer Satish Maneshinde said. On Saturday, it was reported that Showik "will be confronted with her sister" Rhea. The actress's brother will be kept under the anti-drug agency's custody until September 9. Showik has reportedly "given so many names with whom he was dealing in drugs."
"There are specific roles/ingredients of criminal conspiracy, abetments and various attempts to commit offences," the NCB told a Mumbai court Saturday. The drug angle surfaced after Rhea's chat with "Miranda Sushi" said to be Susahnt's house manager Samuel Miranda about procuring drugs came to light.
Meanwhile, Rhea and Showik's father Lt Col (retired) Indrajit Chakraborty broke his silence over his son's arrest. "Congratulations, India. You’ve arrested my son, I'm sure my daughter is next on the line. You’ve effectively demolished a middle class family. Ofcourse, for the sake of Justice everything is justified. Jai Hind," he said in a statement.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
ALSO READ: Sushant’s chat with his bank manager REVEAL he wanted to change credentials to minimise Rhea’s expenditure
Anonymous 28 minutes ago
It's unbelievable what duffers Sushant's fans are. They are talking like he was a kid controlled by a girl younger than him. He chose her. It has been established his staff and inner circle were procuring drugs that were sent to his house, with his money, under his nose. And the reporters are asking, "Was Sushant taking drugs ? " No, that's why he hung himself !! And left his helpers to face the tune. Sara Ali Khan was lucky to escape. She must be thanking her stars she listened to her father Saif.
Anonymous 38 minutes ago
Haha! Now they are trying to paint her as a victim. Oh come on. She is anything but that.
Anonymous 38 minutes ago
When will Sushant Singh Rajput take responsibility for his actions? He wasn’t a minor but a smart , successful adult. He took drugs, had multiple relationships and he owns his decisions. It is unfortunate that he had mental health issues but what was his loving caring family doing then ? What about their responsibility?
Anonymous 50 minutes ago
Her lawyer puts out these weird statements of hers only bcoz she knows there are stupid PPL who are dumb enuf to believe her lol....Hope everyone knows that she is being arrested ONLY for being a peddler i.e for buying and supplying banned drugs. Not for killing anyone ...so pls stop the drama rhea ...n for once face up to your deeds.... You have only yourself to blame here!
Anonymous 53 minutes ago
A big game is being played here!dont trust Rhea at all
Anonymous 59 minutes ago
If u loved him.... You wouldn't have given him prescription medication knowing he is on drugs.... And if you really really loved him u would have got him help regardless of what he said.... But u were buying the drugs for him
Anonymous 1 hour ago
She don't want bail so that she can get arrested and be with her brother to make sure he does not Crack under pressure
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Applying for bail is your legal right as a citizen Rhea , please don’t try to be hero by not utilising your rights . You are innocent until proven guilty
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Why will she not anticipatory bail? Either she knows there is no use or she she dis not get it. If she can hire such a big lawyer then why would she not try for anticipatory bail?
Anonymous 1 hour ago
NO the lesson for girls is if someone is what you call allegedly 'mentally unstable' either take care of them if you love them and stay with them through thick and thin but if you are in it just for money, then stay far away--don't make their condition worse by fleecing them and facilitating their downfall...stay away..she's getting her karma because she thought she will live on his money and then when she's had her fill, she'll move on. Sorry that's not how things work. Second lesson is for bollywood is to be smart about your fraternity member's death and don't label them depressed/off/edgy/parveen babi. Also you owe the public and his family an apology for how you maligned him right after his death. But that ship has sailed anyway! Now some of you want to milk his death for money. Then you are worried that you are being defamed? How idiotic do you think people are? Of course, politicians are smart and they used it as they see fit and made a promise to the family that they will punish riya for what she did to him. It happened also because of all the silly steps you took. People are wiser now, show some humanity! And right now i am not even accounting for the conspiracy theory of deliberate attempt to sabotage sushant...
Anonymous 1 hour ago
No the lesson here is people can be stupid and vile. Find a scapegoat but not accept that a grown adult man can have mental health issues. Truly, shame on everyone cheering for this madness.