Rhea Chakraborty records statement after filing 'bogus medical prescription' case against Sushant's sister

Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has recently filed a complaint against his sister Priyanka Singh on charges of forgery in medical prescription. Read on for further details.

The NCB interrogated Rhea Chakraborty for the second consecutive day on 7th September in connection with the drug angle. Not only that, but her brother Showik and Samuel Miranda were sent for medical examination post which the agency confronted them along with her. She was spotted leaving the NCB office sometime back after almost 8 hours of interrogation. Earlier in the day, another piece of news shocked everyone. The actress filed a complaint against Sushant’s sister Priyanka Singh.

She has alleged that Priyanka sent a bogus medical prescription to the late actor. Today, the actress was spotted arriving at the Bandra Police station after having completed her required formalities at the NCB office. Rhea has reportedly recorded her statement in connection with the case that she filed against Sushant’s sister. The actress earlier said in her complaint that the late actor died within five days of his sister getting the prescription so that he gets anxiety medication.

The case is filed based on the WhatsApp chats exchanged between Sushant Singh Rajput and his sister Priyanka. Rhea has further alleged that the late actor was shown as an OPD patient at the RML hospital which is contrary to the fact that he was in Mumbai on 8th June. As per the latest reports, Priyanka had asked Sushant to take three prescribed medications whenever he gets the anxiety attacks. Meanwhile, Rhea has reportedly admitted in front of the NCB that she procured drugs but never consumed them.

Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty files complaint against Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, alleges they ‘fed drugs to SSR’

Credits :Times Now

Share your comment ×