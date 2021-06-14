Rhea Chakraborty remembers her ‘sweet sunshine boy’ Sushant Singh Rajput: There is no life without you

On Sushant Singh Rajput’s first death anniversary, Rhea Chakraborty penned an emotional note for him and it will leave you teary eyed.

It is Sushant Singh Rajput’s first death anniversary today. For the uninitiated, the Kai Po Che actor had passed away on June 14, 2020, and his unfortunate demise had sent shock-waves actors the country. And while the world is remembering the epitome of talent that Sushant was, his ladylove Rhea Chakraborty has also penned a heartfelt note for the late actor.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rhea shared a love filled picture with the late actor. In the caption, she mentioned how much she has been missing Sushant and that his demise had left an unfillable void in her life. Rhea wrote, “There isn’t a moment where I believe that you aren’t here anymore. They said that time heals everything but you were my time and my everything. I know that you are my guardian angel now -watching me with your telescope from the moon and protecting me. I wait for you every day to come pick me up, I look for you everywhere – I know you’re here with me. It breaks me every day, then I think of you saying –“ you’ve got this bebu” and I carry on to the next day. A barrage of emotions cross my body every time I think of you not being here. My heart aches to write this , my heart aches to feel anymore..”

Rhea also emphasised how badly she wants Sushant back in her life and that her life has no meaning without him. "There is no life without you, you took the meaning of it with you. This void cannot be filled.. Without you, I’m standing still.. My sweet sunshine boy, I promise to give you ‘Malpua ‘ every day and read all the quantum physics books in this world- please come back to me. I miss you my best friend, my man, my love.. Bebu and putput forever," she added.

Meanwhile, as Sushant’s death case is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), it is reported that the probe in his case is still going on. According to a report published in Republic World, CBI sources have stated that the agency is probing all angles in the case.

