Rhea Chakraborty remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary; Says ‘Miss you so much’

Sushant Singh Rajput is not just a name, instead it’s an emotion. He has won millions of hearts with his dapper look, infectious smile and was considered to be an epitome of talent and dedication. While it’s been one and a half years since Sushant passed away, his massive fan following continues to miss him. In fact, they often share throwback pics and videos of the late actor. And while it’s Sushant’s birth anniversary today, the social media is abuzz with tweets remembering the late actor.

Amid this, Rhea Chakraborty, who was said to be dating the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor, had also taken to her social media account and remembered Sushant on his birth anniversary today. Taking to her Instagram story, Rhea shared a throwback pic of herself with Sushant wherein they were seen sharing a mushy moment and captioned it with a heart emoticon. This isn’t all. She also shared a candid video of themselves wherein they were seen getting goofy post a workout. Rhea captioned the video as, “Miss you so much” along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Rhea Chakraborty’s post for Sushant Singh Rajput:

Check out Rhea Chakraborty’s video for Sushant Singh Rajput here:

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut and Anushka Sharma had also remembered the late actor on his birth anniversary. Taking to her Instagram story, the Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress shared a pic of Sushant and wrote, “Happy birthday to the star in the sky”. On the other hand, Anushka shared her pic and wrote, “In remembrance” along with a heart emoticon.