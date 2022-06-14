Rhea Chakraborty remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on his death anniversary; Says ‘Miss you every day’
Rhea Chakraborty remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on his death anniversary.
Sushant Singh Rajput may not be with us today but his memories are etched in our lives forever. The PK actor was indeed one of the most loved actors of Bollywood and today it is 2 years since his unfortunate demise. Rhea Chakraborty took to her Instagram handle today and shared a couple of her pictures with Sushant as she relived the old memories.
Credits: Sushant Singh Rajput/Instagram
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!