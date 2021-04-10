Rhea Chakraborty reportedly celebrates Saqib Saleem's birthday along with Manish Malhotra in Alibaug

Actress Rhea Chakraborty was spotted with Saqib Saleem at Gateway of India as they came back from celebrating the actor’s birthday in Alibaug with Manish Malhotra.

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty was in the news nationwide for months in relation to Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide at his apartment on 14 June 2020. After the incident, Rhea has been laying low and staying away from the eyes of the media. On Friday, the actress got spotted with 83 actor Saqib Saleem at the ferry dock near Gateway of India. Both Saqib and Rhea were coming back from Alibaug after celebrating the actor’s birthday. Renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra also joined both of them as they arrived together from Alibaug.

In the pictures, Rhea could be seen wearing a plain t-shirt with denim and slippers. She was donning a face mask with dark glasses accompanied by a big red handbag. Saqib on the other hand was strolling comfortably in a printed shirt, black pants and he had also covered his face with the mask considering that COVID cases in Mumbai are increasing at an alarming rate. Rhea was clicked while she was walking out of the ferry towards the Churchgate area of Mumbai.

Both Saqeeb and Rhea have worked together earlier in their career in a film called Mere Dad Ki Maruti in 2013. Rhea is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film Chehre co-starring Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan as the film has been pushed indefinitely from its original theatrical release date on 8 April 2021. Saqib Saleem will be portraying the role of Mohinder Amarnath in the upcoming sports drama 83 co-starring as Kapil Dev and as his wife Romi Dev.

