Rhea Chakraborty requests HC to dismiss plea of Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters for quashing FIR against them
Rhea Chakraborty has approached the Bombay High Court once again on Tuesday. The actress has asked the court to dismiss a plea filed by late Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters to quash an FIR that was earlier filed against them. It so happened that she lodged it against Priyanka and Meetu Singh for allegedly procuring and forging a medical prescription for the late actor. Rhea reportedly also named a doctor from the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in Delhi for getting Sushant medicines without a prescription.
Meanwhile, Rhea’s affidavit mentions the act as preposterous while stating that the actress has reportedly made a prima facie against the accused. The actress has also said in the same that the allegations made against Sushant’s sisters are serious. She has further added that the investigating agency should be granted time as the investigation in the case of SSR’s sisters is still at a nascent stage. For the unversed, she has submitted this affidavit through her lawyer Satish Maneshinde.
Talking about Rhea Chakraborty, the actress was earlier arrested by NCB on September 8 on charges of procuring drugs. Among others who were arrested by the agency were her brother Showik, Sushant’s former house manager Samuel Miranda, and Dipesh Sawant. While Rhea Chakraborty was finally granted bail on October 7 by the Bombay High Court, her brother was denied the same. Coming to the present context, the bench of justices MS Karnik and SS Shinde heard the petition. However, the next hearing has been scheduled for November 4 after the CBI and Mumbai Police asked for time to file their respective affidavits.
Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty to take legal action against those who defamed her in Sushant Singh Rajput's case
Anonymous 12 minutes ago
She can't say much, she robbed sushant and now is acting all innocent. Money grabber who got fame only through Sushant. She is responsible for what happened to him. Instead of blaming his family she should be put behind bars for life for ruining an innocent persons life. Shame on her for being a woman.
Anonymous 13 minutes ago
On what grounds are these sisters asking for the FIR against them to be quashed? If they're innocent, why are they so afraid of being investigated? Doesn't make any sense to me how an accused in an FIR can even ask for such a thing. Rhea fully cooperated with the investigations conducted by four agencies without any complaint. Why the double standards, just because they're his family? Nonsense.
Anonymous 18 minutes ago
Keep hammering them.
Anonymous 18 minutes ago
If you are not guilty then there is no need to panic
Anonymous 29 minutes ago
Good move!
Anonymous 30 minutes ago
Sushant was so confident and believed in himself before meeting Rhea. Since she came into the picture, he looked unsure in all the pictures and videos, she is telling him where to look and where to go and where to sit. Her hand is always on his shoulder like she is dominating him. Something seriously went wrong with him. It is unfortunate that none of his loved ones could get through to him in time.