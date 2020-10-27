Rhea Chakraborty requests HC to dismiss plea of Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters for quashing FIR against them

An FIR was earlier filed against Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters on charges of forging a medical prescription for the late actor. They filed a petition at the court for quashing the same.

Rhea Chakraborty has approached the Bombay High Court once again on Tuesday. The actress has asked the court to dismiss a plea filed by late Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters to quash an FIR that was earlier filed against them. It so happened that she lodged it against Priyanka and Meetu Singh for allegedly procuring and forging a medical prescription for the late actor. Rhea reportedly also named a doctor from the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in Delhi for getting Sushant medicines without a prescription.

Meanwhile, Rhea’s affidavit mentions the act as preposterous while stating that the actress has reportedly made a prima facie against the accused. The actress has also said in the same that the allegations made against Sushant’s sisters are serious. She has further added that the investigating agency should be granted time as the investigation in the case of SSR’s sisters is still at a nascent stage. For the unversed, she has submitted this affidavit through her lawyer Satish Maneshinde.

Talking about Rhea Chakraborty, the actress was earlier arrested by NCB on September 8 on charges of procuring drugs. Among others who were arrested by the agency were her brother Showik, Sushant’s former house manager Samuel Miranda, and Dipesh Sawant. While Rhea Chakraborty was finally granted bail on October 7 by the Bombay High Court, her brother was denied the same. Coming to the present context, the bench of justices MS Karnik and SS Shinde heard the petition. However, the next hearing has been scheduled for November 4 after the CBI and Mumbai Police asked for time to file their respective affidavits.

Credits :NDTV

