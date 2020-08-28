Rhea Chakraborty responds to being called a murderer by Sushant’s father: Respect the love he had for me

Rhea Chakraborty broke her silence and expressed distress over being called a murderer by Sushant’s father KK Singh. In an interview with NDTV, the actress said that it's very hurtful.

After revealing her side of the story, Rhea Chakraborty is not holding back on answering follow up questions from reporters and media persons about the Sushant Singh Rajput case. In a recent chat with NDTV, the actress spoke candidly about the comments made earlier in the day by SSR’s father KK Singh, saying “Rhea murdered my son.”

After hearing the comments, Rhea responded to the disturbing claim by saying “It's hurtful that someone who is going through a loss this big can't understand what this could be doing to me. I loved his son. It’s beyond me to understand, is there no humanity? I looked after his son. Even if you didn't like me as his girlfriend, at least have that humanity now that he has passed, at least the love he had for me. If not me, respect him.”

On the new drug charges and media harassment, Rhea said: “It’s really difficult. My entire family is suffering through this. Today there was a mob at my doorstep, my father was harassed, he was touched, he was hit. My watchman was beaten up inside the building compound. People aren't just harassing me but the entire society I live in. Tomorrow, they might ask us to leave. I would like to ask everyone, what are you doing?”

Rhea added: “We are cooperating, we are being a part of every investigation, we are doing all our duties as law-abiding citizens. But why can't you wait for the result to come? And if you don't have faith in the legal system, you should leave India.”

In case you missed it, recently, there have been numerous revelations alleging the late actor’s former girlfriend Rhea of money laundering, poisoning him, isolating him, and more.

Credits :NDTV

