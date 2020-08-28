Rhea Chakraborty REVEALS the reason behind calling Bandra DSP: These calls were made after I received threats

Sushant Singh Rajput's case has taken a murkier turn ever since CBI took over the same. Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty has some shocking revelations to make.

Rhea Chakraborty who has been under the radar ever since Sushant Singh Rajput's demise has finally come out and spoken up on the entire matter. The actress in an exclusive interview has now opened up on how Mumbai Police handled the case and other aspects related to it. On being asked whether there were lapses in police investigation, Rhea has stated that she does not have the authority to speak about it. In her words, "I am no Supreme Court." However, she also adds, "They did a good job, They worked hard."

The actress also reveals that the police personnel were very firm with her. She also denies the allegations of Mumbai Police being friendly with her. Rhea states that she went through a very harsh interrogation. She also reveals the reason behind getting in touch with Bandra's DSP. The actress cites the reason behind the same stating that she is a witness to a case that he was interrogating back then. She further adds that she was not an accused during that time and that her mental state was not good too.

Highlighting further on the topic, Rhea also says that she made those calls after receiving death and rape threats. She adds that its not only her but her friends and associates too who have been receiving similar kinds of threats. On being asked whether the Mumbai Police was under some kind of pressure, the actress responds by saying that she does not have any answer to the alleged conspiracy theories.

