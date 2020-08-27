0
Rhea Chakraborty REVEALS she blocked Sushant Singh Rajput on June 9; Here’s why

In an interview, Rhea Chakraborty opened up about blocking the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 9, 2020
44808 reads Mumbai Updated: August 27, 2020 08:22 pm
0
2
0
Save
Rhea Chakraborty REVEALS she blocked Sushant Singh Rajput on June 9; Here's why

In an interview, Rhea Chakraborty reveals that after Sushant Singh Rajput asked her to leave his house on June 8, 2020, she blocked the late actor on June 9. Later, Rhea goes on to reveal that Sushant had texted her brother, Showik Chakraborty, and was asking about Rhea and how she is. Well, while reports doing the rounds suggest that Rhea left Sushant on June 8, the actress claims that it was Sushant who asked her to leave his house on June 8, 2020.

Talking about leaving his house, Rhea Chakraborty said that, “Bar bar mujhe keh rahe the ghar jao. 1 June se hee shuru ho gaya tha, I want to shift to Coorg, you go home. 8th June ko mere 11:30 am meri therapy session hai and unhone mujhe kaha aap yaha mat karo, aap ghar jao. He said therapy session ke phele jao, my sister is coming…koi jawab nahi aa raha tha from family and on 8th June, I told him that I’ll go on one condition that your sister meetu ji, comes and then I will go.” However, Rhea goes on to reveal that Sushant insisted that she leaves the house before his sister comes because, Rhea said, “Unki family ko mein pasand nahi the, mero jab koi inseen kissi bbhi mental problem se guzar raha hota hai isiliye mein chahti thi unki behen aaye and I ensured ki meetu is at home.” 

Yesterday, Sushant Singh Rajput’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani confessed to the Central Bureau of Investigation that eight hard drives were destroyed on June 8, before the actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty left the house for good.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput: Rhea Chakraborty on her ‘Sorry Babu’ comment & why she didn’t attend his funeral

Credits :India Today

