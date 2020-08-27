Rhea Chakraborty REVEALS Sushant Singh Rajput asked her to leave his house on June 8

Rhea Chakraborty talks about leaving Sushant Singh Rajput’s house on June 8; Read on

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is, as we speak, being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation and with every passing day, CBI is leaving no stone unturned to question and interrogate people closely associated with his life. While Sushant’s cook- Neeraj, house help- Deepesh Sawant, Watchman, Siddharth Pithani have been interrogated multiple times, today, Rhea Chakraborty’s brother was summoned by the CBI. Now during an interview with India Today, Rhea Chakraborty got talking about why she left his house on June 8, 2020, days before his demise.

In the interview, Rhea said that Sushant was planning to shift to Coorg and Rhea revealed that she was very understanding, and she totally agreed to his idea of shifting to Coorg. Rhea said that she thought she can be in a long-distance relationship and she thought to herself that ‘kuch mahine waha kuch mahine yaha reh loongi’. Thereafter, Rhea talks about staying with Sushant during lockdown and said that during the lockdown, his depression kicked in. “Kabhi theek the, kabhi zyada depressed. He was up and down on a frequent basis. I, in fact, on 3 June, 2020, I contacted Dr. Kersi Chavda ki aap please unse baat kijiye Paranoia bhi hua hai use. So please talk to him and the doctor also felt that Sushant needed medication…” Rhea goes on to say that during the lockdown, Sushant started behaving slightly weird with her.

“Bar bar mujhe keh rahe the ghar jao. 1 June se hee shuru ho gaya tha, I want to shift to Coorg, you go home. 8th June ko mere 11:30 am meri therapy session hai and unhone mujhe kaha aap yaha mat karo, aap ghar jao. He said therapy session ke phele jao, my sister is coming…koi jawab nahi aa raha tha from family and on 8th June, I told him that I’ll go on one condition that your sister meetu ji, comes and then I will go.” However, Rhea goes on to reveal that Sushant insisted that she leaves the house before his sister comes because, Rhea said, “Unki family ko mein pasand nahi the, mero jab koi inseen kissi bbhi mental problem se guzar raha hota hai isiliye mein chahti thi unki behen aaye and I ensured ki meetu is at home.”

India Today

