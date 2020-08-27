Rhea Chakraborty REVEALS Sushant Singh Rajput was not on good terms with his father

Rhea Chakraborty, in an interview, revealed that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his father’s relationship were no good. Read on!

A few weeks back, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, K K Singh, filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty for allegedly abetting the late actor's suicide in Patna. Post that, while Rhea filed a petition to transfer the case to Mumbai, the Supreme Court directed a CBI probe in the death case of the late actor. Now while the ED and CBI are interrogating Sushant’s cook, house-help and other friends, today, in an interview, Rhea Chakraborty revealed that Sushant was not on good terms with his father.

Also, during the interview, Rhea revealed that Sushant was very attached to his late mother and when his father left his mother, Sushant drew apart from his father. Also, during the interview, Rhea Chakraborty got talking about how the late actor shared a great rapport with her brother, Showik Chakraborty. In an interview, Rhea claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput "loved" her brother and both of them shared a great relationship. Rhea had said, “Showik and Sushant ke beech mein kaafi prem thaa. In fact, kabhi kabhi we joked ki Showik hi mera sautan hai. Italy ke Florence mein, my brother joined us on the trip. That too after Sushant insisted. Showik ke CAT ke exams thhe. He was also in two minds about the trip because he was thinking ki mere sister aur uske boyfriend ke saath main kyun jaaun.”

Today, Sushant’s brother was summoned by the ED and when Sushant’s father was mobbed by the media outside Rhea’s apartment, Rhea recorded a video and asked the police for protection and later, the Mumbai police came to Rhea’s house to give protection.

