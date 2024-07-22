Rhea Chakraborty REVEALS what she does to make a living without films; 'People are confused about...'

Rhea Chakraborty has been a known face in the entertainment industry. The actress started her career as a video jockey and moved on to make her acting debut with the 2012 Telugu film Tuneega Tuneega. A couple of years ago, she went through a rough patch in her personal and professional life which led her to take a break from her acting career.

But she has made a comeback to the TV screens with a positive attitude and a stronger approach. In an interview, she spoke about the ‘Chapter 2’ of her career. Read on!

Rhea Chakraborty reveals what she does for a living

Rhea Chakraborty is a well-known public figure who is featured in movies like Mere Dad Ki Maruti, Sonali Cable, Half Girlfriend, Bank Chor, and more. Before she took a hiatus from Bollywood, she was last seen in Chehre, back in 2021.

But a couple of years later, she returned to working in the industry but being part of the nineteenth season of the popular Indian reality show MTV Roadies. She also launched her own podcast, wherein she has a heart-to-heart with popular TV personalities. In a recent episode, she invited actress Sushmita Sen to talk about the life and achievements of the former Miss Universe.

While talking with Sen, Rhea also spoke about her comeback to the industry, she stated that since she is no more doing movies, people get confused about what she does for a living anymore. Clearing the air, she stated that she is not acting in films. However, she does other things. “I do motivational speaking and that’s how I earn my money,” said in her podcast.

Rhea Chakraborty talks about 'Chapter 2' of her life on her podcast

During the chat with the popular Indian actress, Chakraborty also discussed about the 'Chapter 2' of her life. She stated that everyone is aware of her ‘chapter one’ or assumes that they know it. “I did go through a lot of phases of feeling different emotions, being different versions of myself,” she divulged adding that she now feels like a newer version of herself and calls it a “rebirth.”

The public figure further added that she wants to celebrate her comeback with anyone who has a chapter two. Sharing a life lesson for her listers, she stated, “I want to say that it is ok to have a chapter two, to start again, to move on in life. I want to celebrate change.” She concluded her talk by stating that people’s opinions don’t matter to her anymore.

