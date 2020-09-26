Rhea Chakraborty’s advocate REACTS to Sushant Singh’s lawyer claims about actor’s ‘death by strangulation’

Today, Rhea Chakraborty’s advocate hit out at Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyer when he claimed that SSR’s death was due to strangulation; Read on

Yesterday, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer, Vikas Singh, claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput didn’t die by suicide. Instead, the lawyer claimed that the late actor was strangulated. Yes, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer Vikas Singh issued a statement dismissing suicide theory as he alleged that the actor died ‘by strangulation’. In a twitter post, Vikas Singh had expressed a sense of disappointment for the delay by CBI as he wrote, “Getting frustrated by the delay in CBI taking a decision to convert abetment to suicide to Murder of SSR. The Doctor who is part of AIIMS team had told me long back that the photos sent by me indicated 200% that it’s death by strangulation and not suicide.”

Thereafter, Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer, Satish Manshinde has now lashed out at Vikas Singh for his statement claiming that SSR died due to strangulation. Slamming the claims made by Vikas Singh, Satish Manshinde said that a new medical board should be constituted. “The Disclosure of a 200 per cent conclusion by an AIIMS Doctor in the team headed by Dr Gupta in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, on the basis of photographs is a dangerous trend. To keep the investigations impartial and free from inference, the CBI must constitute a new Medical Board. The agencies are being pressurised to reach a pre-determined result for obvious reasons on the eve of Bihar Elections. We have seen the VRS of DG Pandey unfolding a few days back. There should not be a repetition of such steps,” said Satish Manshinde in a statement.

