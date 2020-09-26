  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Rhea Chakraborty’s advocate REACTS to Sushant Singh’s lawyer claims about actor’s ‘death by strangulation’

Today, Rhea Chakraborty’s advocate hit out at Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyer when he claimed that SSR’s death was due to strangulation; Read on
26590 reads Mumbai
Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer reacts to SSR's lawyer claim of death by strangulationRhea Chakraborty’s advocate REACTS to Sushant Singh’s lawyer claims about actor’s ‘death by strangulation’
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Yesterday, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer, Vikas Singh, claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput didn’t die by suicide. Instead, the lawyer claimed that the late actor was strangulated. Yes, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer Vikas Singh issued a statement dismissing suicide theory as he alleged that the actor died ‘by strangulation’. In a twitter post, Vikas Singh had expressed a sense of disappointment for the delay by CBI as he wrote, “Getting frustrated by the delay in CBI taking a decision to convert abetment to suicide to Murder of SSR. The Doctor who is part of AIIMS team had told me long back that the photos sent by me indicated 200% that it’s death by strangulation and not suicide.”

Thereafter, Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer, Satish Manshinde has now lashed out at Vikas Singh for his statement claiming that SSR died due to strangulation. Slamming the claims made by Vikas Singh, Satish Manshinde said that a new medical board should be constituted. “The Disclosure of a 200 per cent conclusion by an AIIMS Doctor in the team headed by Dr Gupta in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, on the basis of photographs is a dangerous trend. To keep the investigations impartial and free from inference, the CBI must constitute a new Medical Board. The agencies are being pressurised to reach a pre-determined result for obvious reasons on the eve of Bihar Elections. We have seen the VRS of DG Pandey unfolding a few days back. There should not be a repetition of such steps,” said Satish Manshinde in a statement.

As we speak, Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan are being quizzed by the NCB officials in the drug probe related to SSR’s death

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer Vikas Singh dismisses suicide theory, alleges he died ‘by strangulation’

Credits :Times of India

Latest Videos
After 6 hours of interrogation, Deepika Padukone and her manager Karishma Prakash leave the NCB office
Sara Ali Khan arrives at the NCB office for questioning in drug case
When Kangana Ranaut backed sister Rangoli for her tweets for Taapsee Paanu & called it her fundamental right
After Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor reaches the NCB office for questioning in Bollywood drug nexus case
Kareena Kapoor Khan backed Shahid Kapoor with a savage reply when asked about sharing screen space again
When Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit Nene's Hum Aapke Hain Koun reunioun at a wedding left fans puzzled
When Karisma Kapoor's THIS moment with daughter Samiera Kapoor won hearts all over the internet
Deepika Padukone arrives at NCB guest house for questioning in Bollywood drug nexus probe
Nimrat Kaur’s Untold Story: People felt I didn’t look homely; was offered stereotypical roles
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completes 3000 ‘happysodes’
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek REACT to their pregnancy rumours which will leave you laughing
Anonymous 26 minutes ago

Hmm...y is Rhea/ her lawyer reacting to the possibility of murder? Did she strangle him and is afraid she will be caught for something bigger?

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement