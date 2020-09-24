  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea further postponed; Actor continues to be in judicial custody: Reports

After Bombay HC suspended Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea on Wednesday due to heavy rains, now latest round of reports suggest that her bail plea has been further postponed. Read on
40869 reads Mumbai
Rhea Chakraborty bail plea postponedRhea Chakraborty’s bail plea further postponed; Actor continues to be in judicial custody: Reports
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Yesterday, as we all know, Mumbai was waterlogged due to heavy rains and so, Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde informed that due to the heavy rains, the Bombay High Court has declared a holiday and because of which, the bail pleas of actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty, both arrested in a drugs case in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, will be heard on Thursday. However, today, reports suggest that Rhea’s bail plea has been further postponed.

As per a report in Times Now, Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea hearing has been postponed. Now while the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Rhea Chakraborty on September 9, yesterday, an NDPS special court extended her judicial custody for 14 days after her bail pleas were rejected and so, the special court extended her judicial custody till October 6, 2020.

Now, in Rhea’s 47-page bail application to the Bombay High Court, Rhea Chakraborty has alleged that there were no female officers present while she was being interrogated by the Nacotocs Control Bureau (NCB). Also, Rhea Chakraborty revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput "used her, her brother Showik [Chakraborty] and members of his household staff to facilitate his own drug habit while ensuring that he did not leave a paper trail of his own in the form of any electronic evidence whatsoever".

Check out the post here:

ALSO READ: Jaya Saha ADMITS arranging CBD oil for Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty: Reports

Credits :Times Now

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Jacqueline Fernandez spotted taking an early morning flight from the Mumbai airport
Simone Khambatta reaches NCB office as a drug nexus probe in SSR case gets intense
Ranbir Kapoor confesses that he likes to pee on roads; Watch the video
Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha has all the attention at just the age of 15. Check out
Ranveer FOOLS Sushant to steal a KISS from Ankita Lokhande in front of him
Taimur’s GREEN boots and him adjusting his cap shows he’s already a fashionistaaaaa
Emotional Deepika Padukone breaks down during the trailer launch of Chhapaak #Throwback
Sushant Singh Rajput’s wax statue in West Bengal’s Asansol. Watch the FULL video in making
“Payal Ghosh to file a police complaint against Anurag Kashyap”, says Payal’s lawyer advocate Nitin Satpute
“Apun Instagram pe bhot nanga naach kiya”; Rhea’s video surfaces online. Watch until the end!
Tara Sutaria’s stylist Meagan Concessio on styling Tara, Shanaya & Khushi Kapoor, Diet Sabya and more

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement