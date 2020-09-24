Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea further postponed; Actor continues to be in judicial custody: Reports

After Bombay HC suspended Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea on Wednesday due to heavy rains, now latest round of reports suggest that her bail plea has been further postponed. Read on

Yesterday, as we all know, Mumbai was waterlogged due to heavy rains and so, Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde informed that due to the heavy rains, the Bombay High Court has declared a holiday and because of which, the bail pleas of actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty, both arrested in a drugs case in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, will be heard on Thursday. However, today, reports suggest that Rhea’s bail plea has been further postponed.

As per a report in Times Now, Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea hearing has been postponed. Now while the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Rhea Chakraborty on September 9, yesterday, an NDPS special court extended her judicial custody for 14 days after her bail pleas were rejected and so, the special court extended her judicial custody till October 6, 2020.

Now, in Rhea’s 47-page bail application to the Bombay High Court, Rhea Chakraborty has alleged that there were no female officers present while she was being interrogated by the Nacotocs Control Bureau (NCB). Also, Rhea Chakraborty revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput "used her, her brother Showik [Chakraborty] and members of his household staff to facilitate his own drug habit while ensuring that he did not leave a paper trail of his own in the form of any electronic evidence whatsoever".

#NewsAlert | Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea hearing has been postponed. pic.twitter.com/HuA77yd0H9 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 24, 2020

