Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty ‘used to buy and not sell drugs’ say NCB Sources: Report

Rhea Chakraborty’s brotherShowik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda were picked up by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with the drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput case. Amid this, the NCB sources have confirmed that Showik only used to buy drugs.

As per the latest update coming in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, on Friday, Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty was picked up by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with the drug-related chats uncovered by the Enforcement Directorate. Now, as per a news channel, the NCB sources have claimed that Showik apparently only used to buy drugs and not deal in them. Along with Showik, Samuel Miranda was picked up by the NCB on Friday morning.

Meanwhile, it was after ED uncovered some drug-related chats in Sushant’s case that they asked NCB to step in. The NCB detained Samuel Miranda after a raid under the provisions of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. Showik too was taken to the NCB office in Mumbai by the officials. So far, he is being probed in connection with the drug chats that came out in Sushant’s case. Sushant was found dead on June 14, 2020, at his house in Mumbai. His family had alleged that Rhea and her family were apparently drugging Sushant without his knowledge.

