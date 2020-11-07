Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakrabory seeks bail again; Files fresh application in special NDPS court

Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the Bollywood drugs nexus case in September this year.

It’s been months since the Narcotics Control Bureau had arrested Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty in the Bollywood drugs nexus case. The drugs angle came into light after the agency was investigating the drugs angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. While Showik has been among the main accused in the death case, here comes a new update in the case. According to media reports, Showik has been seeking bail again. He has reportedly filed a fresh bail application in the special NDPS Court in Mumbai.

It is reported that in the bail application, Showik has claimed to be innocent in the case and asserted that he has been falsely implicated in the case. He has also, reportedly, emphasised that no drugs were seized from his possession. “In the facts and circumstances of the present case, given that no commercial quantity has been alleged in respect of the applicant, there has been no recovery from the applicant and that all allegations pertain only to small quantities, the embargo imposed by Section 37 of the NDPS Act, 1985 would not be applicable,” the bail application said.

Showik Chakraborty, brother of Rhea Chakraborty files fresh bail application in Special NDPS Court. #Mumbai — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2020

For the uninitiated, Showik was arrested by the NCB in September this year after several rounds of interrogation. While Rhea was also arrested in the case, she was granted early this month. To note this isn’t the first time that Showik has applied for bail. However, his bail plea was rejected every time. It will be interesting to see if he will be granted bail this time.

