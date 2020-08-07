  • facebook
Rhea Chakraborty’s call records show she got more calls from Shruti Modi and Samuel than Sushant Singh Rajput

Today, Rhea Chakraborty arrived at the Enforcement Directorate office after she was summoned over money laundering case.
Rhea Chakraborty's call records show she got more calls from Shruti Modi and Samuel than Sushant Singh Rajput
After the CBI registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and six others in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Sushant’s call records have been assessed and seeing his records, it is very clear that all was not well between Rhea and Sushant. As per reports, while Sushant’s call records reveal that the actor was in contact with some big filmmakers, it also goes on to reveal that looking at Rhea Chakraborty’s call records, she has received more calls from ex-manager Shruti Modi, who also happens to be Sushant’s former business manager and Sushant’s manager Samuel Miranda than Sushant. That’s right!

As per reports, the call details also suggest that in total Rhea and Sushant spoke on the phone only 147 times while 808 calls were made to Shruti and 289 calls were made to Samuel. Not just this, reports suggest that Rhea was also in touch with at least two top psychiatrists and was in touch with Mahesh Bhatt. While only 31 outgoing calls were made to Sushant, in Rhea's call records and incoming was 135. By way of Rhea and Sushant’s call records, it can be said that not all was well between the actress and Sushant. 

Earlier today, Rhea Chakraborty and brother had appeared at the Enforcement Directorate office as they were summoned by the ED over money laundering case. Yesterday, Samuel Miranda was questioned by the ED for nearly 8 hours. Also, Sidharth Pithani, Sushant's friend and flatmate, has also been summoned by the ED for interrogation.

Anonymous 14 minutes ago

They were living together, why would they call each other?

Anonymous 28 minutes ago

Buddeh se kya baatien hoti thea

