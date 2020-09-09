Rhea Chakraborty’s dad Indrajit REACTS after her arrest by NCB: No father can bear injustice on his daughter

Taking to Twitter, Rhea Chakraborty’s dad Indrajit tweeted after his daughter was arrested by the NCB; Read on

After three days of consecutive interrogation by the NCB in a drugs case linked to her boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the agency arrested Rhea Chakraborty yesterday i.e. September 8. After the arrest, Rhea was taken for a medical examination and thereafter, she was sent for 14-day judicial custody. Later, Rhea was produced before the additional chief judicial magistrate through video link, and that is when reports suggested that the NCB told the court that she was confronted with all other accused including her brother Showik during her interrogation and facts in their statements were verified and so, the NCB’s remand copy says that it is clear from her statement that Rhea is an active member of the drugs syndicate connected with drug supplies.

While Rhea Chakraborty was sent to 14-day judicial custody, she was arrested under sections 27A, 21, 22, 29 and 28 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and later, the court rejected Chakraborty's bail application. After spending the night in the lockup at the NCB office, today morning, she will be shifted to Mumbai Byculla Jail. Later, Rhea Chakraborty’s father Indrajit Chakraborty took to Twitter to share a sense of grief after the arrest of his daughter and the rejection of her bail plea in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Taking to Twitter, her father wrote, “No father can bear injustice on his daughter. I should die.” Also, he wrote, “बगैर किसी सबूत के पूरा देश रिया को फांसी पर लटकाने को तुला है..”

After Rhea’s arrest, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, took to Instagram to share a post on Karma as she wrote, “Don’t Worry, have patience! The whole truth will unfold eventually. Don’t pay any attention to the Naysayers and Paid PR. NCB, CBI and ED they are doing an impeccable job, let’s have faith in them. And believe me #godiswithus…”

No father can bear injustice on his daughter. I should die#JusticeForRhea https://t.co/whdf64Adj0 — Indrajit Chakraborty (@IndrajitChakra) September 8, 2020

