Rhea Chakraborty’s father grilled for 5 hours by CBI about drugs, her breakup & 'heavy' meds given to Sushant

In Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, Rhea Chakraborty’s father Indrajit Chakraborty was called for questioning by the CBI for the 3rd day in a row. Reportedly, he was questioned for 5 hours on Thursday about the drugs connection, Rhea and Sushant’s break up and more.

As per the latest update coming in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, Rhea Chakraborty’s father Indrajit Chakraborty was questioned for around 5 hours on Thursday. A news channel accessed the line of questioning and it was about the events leading up to Sushant’s death, finances, break up and the drug angle that has cropped up. Apparently, certain drug chats that were uncovered by the ED that had Rhea and Showik a part of a group that was allegedly talking about the same.

As per Times Now, Rhea’s father was grilled about the alleged drugs link, Sushant and Rhea’s break up and whether he administered any medications to the late actor or not. Apparently, after ED uncovered the alleged drug chats, the Narcotics Bureau was involved and they nabbed certain drug peddlers who claimed that they allegedly knew Showik Chakraborty. Now, as per Times Now report, Rhea’s father was apparently quizzed today about whether or not, he was aware of Showik’s alleged connection to drugs.

A few days back, Sushant’s father had released a video where he alleged that Rhea was giving ‘poison’ to his son and that she should be arrested. Today, as per the news channel’s report, Rhea’s father was apparently quizzed about the allegations levelled against him of administering ‘heavy medications’ to Sushant via Rhea. He was probed regarding certain chats that were shared by the news channel where Showik was apparently talking about allegedly procuring drugs for his father. As per the news channel’ report, Indrajit Chakraborty was questioned about the same today and was asked as to why his son was allegedly getting drugs for him.

It has been the third day of questioning for Rhea’s father by the CBI and today, apart from him, Sushant’s therapist Susan Walker also was called to the DRDO guest house by the CBI team for questioning. Susan Walker had given a statement a few weeks ago where she claimed that Sushant was suffering from ‘bipolar disorder.’ She was called in for questioning today and was seen making her way to the guest house. Apart from this, Bunty Sajdeh, Siddharth Pithani, Neeraj and Keshav also were called by CBI for questioning. It was also revealed that CBI has recorded a statement of the key maker who made the room key for SSR on the day that he was found dead. Sushant was found dead on June 14, 2020, and his death investigation is currently going on.

Also Read|Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters write to CBI stating Mumbai Police didn’t give his room keys: Report

Credits :Times Now

Share your comment ×