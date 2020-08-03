Rhea Chakraborty’s Jalebi co star Kajol Tyagi REACTS to her viral video; Says, ‘She’s faking grief’

Rhea Chakraborty’s Jalebi co-star Kajol Tyagi reveals the actress was oozing negativity while shooting for the film

As we all know, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, K K Singh, filed a FIR against Rhea Chakraborty for abetment to suicide, and post the FIR, the Bihar Police reached Mumbai to investigate the case. Post the FIR, Rhea Chakraborty recorded a video from an unknown location saying that although a lot of horrible things have been said about her in the electronic media, however, she is sure that justice will prevail. Now while the police have recorded statements of Sushant’s friends, cook and others, in the latest, Kajol Tyagi, who worked with Rhea Chakraborty in Jalebi, has accused her of ‘faking grief’ in the video released by her after Sushant Singh Rajput’s father filed an abetment to suicide case against her and her family.

Well, after Rhea posted the video on social media, television actor Krissann Barretto wrote on Instagram, “After he (Sushant) started dating this female he was not allowed to be in touch with any of us !! All of his friends !! His numbers were changed and we all know that ! We all tried reaching him but we could not! The statement from his dad says she didn’t even let him talk to his family! @rhea_chakraborty yes the truth will be out we will make sure! Satyamev jayate back at you!” And soon after Krissann’s comment, Kajol, who worked with Rhea in Jalebi said, “@krissannb I’m insanely proud of you for commenting I was part of jalebi before it went for the reshoot and shot with her for a couple of weeks and I remember Rhea oozing negativity. Literally. I mean in this video also keeping hands folded so that body language experts have a harder time? Well it’s evident she’s faking grief.”

In the latest, when a senior IPS officer Vinay Tiwari was sent to Mumbai from Bihar to head the investigation of Patna police, he was asked by the BMC officials to quarantine himself amid the COVID 19 outbreak. Later, the DGP Of Bihar, Gupteshwar Pandey took to Twitter to share the photo of Vinay Tiwari’s hand that had the stamp of ‘Quarantined,’ and shared how BMC officials ‘forcibly quarantined’ the senior cop of Bihar. He wrote, “IPS officer Binay Tiwari reached Mumbai today from patna on official duty to lead the police team there but he has been forcibly quarantined by BMC officials at 11pm today.He was not provided accommodation in the IPSMess despite request and was staying in a guest house in Goregaw.”

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput disconnected with everyone after he came into a relationship with Rhea: Krissann Barretto

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×