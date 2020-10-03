Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer on AIIMS report ruling out murder theory in SSR’s case: Truth cannot be changed

After AIIMS conclusive reports excluded Sushant Singh Rajput's murder theories, Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer has released a statement and stated that speculations against the actress have been motivated and mischievous.

It has been almost four months since the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and as the case is under CBI investigation. The agency’s special investigating team has been probing all possible angles in the case and even sought help from AIIMS forensic team for a second opinion. It was reported that AIIMS forensic team was asked to re-examine the 34 year old actor’s autopsy report. While there have been speculations about a foul play in the case, as per a recent update, AIIMS report has ruled out the murder.

It was reported that AIIMS have submitted their conclusive report to the CBI team has 'ruled out' murder theories. While this is a major development in the case, main accused Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde has released a statement over the same and stated that truth can’t be changed. “The official papers and report are only with AIIMS and CBI which will be submitted in court once investigations are over. We await the official version of CBI. We on behalf of Rhea Chakraborty have always said that truth cannot be changed under any circumstances. The speculations against Rhea in some quarters of the media are motivated and mischievous. We remain committed to truth alone. Satyamev Jayate,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, post AIIMS conclusive report, CBI’s special investigation team is likely to probe the abetment to suicide angle in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor’s demise. As of now, Rhea is in judicial custody after she was arrested in the drugs case by the NCB along with her brother Showik Chakraborty.

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

