Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer DENIES her being summoned today by ED in Sushant Singh Rajput case

Rhea Chakraborty has been called in by the CBI in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case over the past few days. Now, her lawyer Satish Maneshinde has issued a statement regarding her being summoned by the Enforcement Directorate.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case investigation is currently being done by three agencies now including the CBI, Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau and Rhea Chakraborty along with others have been called in for questioning by CBI over the past few days. Once again Rhea is all set to appear before CBI’s Special Investigating Team today with brother Showik Chakraborty. Amid this, her lawyer, Satish Maneshinde issued a statement denying her being called in by the ED for questioning in the late actor’s case.

As per a tweet by ANI, “Rhea Chakraborty has not been summoned by Enforcement Directorate (ED) today for her statement: Satish Maneshinde, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer.” A day back, Gaurav Arya, the hotelier whose name came out in several chats related to drugs, was called for questioning by the ED. He was grilled for his apparent connection with Rhea Chakraborty and others in Sushant’s case. Meanwhile, Rhea and Showik will be appearing before CBI for a 5th time today for questioning.

A day back, sensational chats came to light between Sushant’s sister Priyanka Singh and the late actor wherein she is seen helping the late actor procure anti-anxiety medications. Rhea’s lawyer alleged while talking to a news channel that Sushant’s sister Priyanka changed his medicines without a prescription on June 8 and that led to a fight between Rhea and the late actor after which she left his house. The chats further reveal Priyanka asking Sushant to take certain medications and she even reportedly sent a prescription to the late actor. As per Rhea’s lawyer, Sushant’s family was aware about the late actor’s mental health issues. He alleged that they have been lying to the agencies. Sushant was found dead at his apartment on June 14, 2020.

