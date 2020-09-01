  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer DENIES her being summoned today by ED in Sushant Singh Rajput case

Rhea Chakraborty has been called in by the CBI in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case over the past few days. Now, her lawyer Satish Maneshinde has issued a statement regarding her being summoned by the Enforcement Directorate.
31021 reads Mumbai Updated: September 1, 2020 10:30 am
News,Sushant Singh Rajput,Rhea ChakrabortyRhea Chakraborty’s lawyer DENIES her being summoned today by ED in Sushant Singh Rajput case
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case investigation is currently being done by three agencies now including the CBI, Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau and Rhea Chakraborty along with others have been called in for questioning by CBI over the past few days. Once again Rhea is all set to appear before CBI’s Special Investigating Team today with brother Showik Chakraborty. Amid this, her lawyer, Satish Maneshinde issued a statement denying her being called in by the ED for questioning in the late actor’s case. 

As per a tweet by ANI, “Rhea Chakraborty has not been summoned by Enforcement Directorate (ED) today for her statement: Satish Maneshinde, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer.” A day back, Gaurav Arya, the hotelier whose name came out in several chats related to drugs, was called for questioning by the ED. He was grilled for his apparent connection with Rhea Chakraborty and others in Sushant’s case. Meanwhile, Rhea and Showik will be appearing before CBI for a 5th time today for questioning.

A day back, sensational chats came to light between Sushant’s sister Priyanka Singh and the late actor wherein she is seen helping the late actor procure anti-anxiety medications. Rhea’s lawyer alleged while talking to a news channel that Sushant’s sister Priyanka changed his medicines without a prescription on June 8 and that led to a fight between Rhea and the late actor after which she left his house. The chats further reveal Priyanka asking Sushant to take certain medications and she even reportedly sent a prescription to the late actor. As per Rhea’s lawyer, Sushant’s family was aware about the late actor’s mental health issues. He alleged that they have been lying to the agencies. Sushant was found dead at his apartment on June 14, 2020. 

Take a look:

Also Read|Rhea Chakraborty’s Lawyer: She left Sushant’s home after Priyanka changed his meds, she protested against it

Credits :ANI

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput: Rhea being summoned again by CBI to Shweta sharing chats
Mrunal Thakur’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling nepotism, TV actor tag, losing Sultan, Thugs, Dangal
Rhea Chakraborty’s shocking statements about Sushant’s family, MeToo allegations and Ankita Lokhande
Katy Perry on Smile, her baby girl, love for India and Taylor Swift’s Folklore
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
Anonymous 40 minutes ago

this girl has dark energy and she will bring misfortune for people around her..

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement