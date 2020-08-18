Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer says she wasn’t comfortable leaving Sushant on June 8 despite her own anxiety issues

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case is currently under investigation. Amid this, Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde has spoken in an interview about what made the actress leave Sushant’s house on June 8, before his death.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 and his demise left everyone in a state of shock. However, the late actor’s case took a new turn when his father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and 5 others and alleged several blames on her including abetment to suicide. Amid this, Sushant’s family lawyer has spoken to the media several times and made several sensational allegations and raises questions. Now, in a recent interview with a news portal, Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde has spoken up about why Rhea left Sushant's house on June 8.

In an interview with India Today Magazine Insight, Rhea’s lawyer said that on June 8, Sushant’s sister Meetu Singh was coming over to stay with him, after days of ‘crying and calling.’ Rhea’s lawyer revealed that it was then that Sushant asked Rhea to go live with her parents for a few days. He even revealed that Rhea had been suffering from her own anxiety issues and panic attacks back then and further alleged that Sushant’s behaviour had further added to her condition. He further told the magazine that despite all of it, she was not okay leaving Sushant alone on June 8. He even revealed that Rhea had scheduled a session for herself with Dr Susan Walker on June 8 and asked Sushant if she could go after it. But Rhea’s lawyer revealed that the late actor asked her to go before his sister Meetu came over.

Satish Maneshinde revealed, “Sushant had been calling his family, tell them he was moving out of Mumbai and requesting them to come meet him. After several days of Sushant calling and crying over the phone, his sister Mitu agreed to come live with him on June 8, 2020. Sushant then requested Rhea to move in with her parents for the time being. Rhea had been suffering from her own anxiety issues and panic attacks and Sushant’s conduct had aggravated these conditions. That said, she was not at all comfortable with leaving Sushant.”

A while back, Rhea’s lawyer also had claimed that Sushant’s family did not let her attend the late actor’s funeral. In the same interview, he explained that after an incident with Priyanka, Sushant’s sister, the relationship between her and his family had strained. He reiterated the same in the interview and claimed that Rhea was not allowed to attend the funeral.

Meanwhile, after Sushant’s father filed an FIR against Rhea, the actress moved to the Supreme Court urging them to transfer the case from Bihar to Mumbai. The verdict of the Supreme Court is yet to be announced. The apex court had heard the case and reserved its judgement. Meanwhile, the ED has been investigating Sushant’s case from a money laundering angle and has grilled Rhea, Showik, their father, Shruti Modi, Siddharth Pithani and others. Sushant had passed away on June 14, 2020, at his apartment in Mumbai.

Credits :India Today Insight Magazine

