Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer says Sushant’s family never claimed before they didn’t understand police statements

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer Vikas Singh held a press conference yesterday and clarified certain rumours and allegations against the late actor’s family. Amid this, Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde spoke to a news channel and reacted to it.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death investigation is currently going on and Rhea Chakraborty along with others have been named in an FIR filed by the late actor’s father KK Singh. Recently, Sushant’s family lawyer Vikas Singh held a press conference to clear up allegations levelled against them by Rhea in recent interviews. One of the things he said was that Sushant’s sisters and family’s statements were recorded in Marathi and they did not understand it. Now, countering his claims, Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde has spoken to a news channel.

In a chat with India Today, Rhea’s lawyer said that prior to this, Sushant’s family never said that they did not get the contents of the statement recorded by the Mumbai Police. He claimed that the statements were recorded on June 16, 2020, and after two and a half months, they cannot claim that did not get them. He further added that never before the Supreme Court or any other body, Sushant’s family ever said that they did not get the statements in the other language. He mentioned that when state police record statements, they are in their local language.

Clarifying Sushant’s family lawyer’s claims, Satish Maneshinde said, “At no point in time in the Supreme Court or otherwise, did his family or sisters claimed that they did not understand the statements.” Further, talking about other allegations that Sushant’s family were not given diagnosis reports and more, Rhea’s lawyer said, “I don't want to comment and give it importance point by point. Ultimately, the investigations will reveal the picture is completely different. The truth will come out one by one.”

Further, while talking about Vikas Singh’s claims on behalf of Sushant’s family, Rhea’s lawyer said that when Sushant’s sisters came to Waterstone, Rhea explained everything about him and his health to them. He said that the truth will be revealed by the investigations and that he does not want to counter the point by point claims of Sushant's family lawyer. Currently, Rhea’s father Indrajit Chakraborty has been called in for grilling for a 3rd time this week. Apart from this, ED too is investigating Sushant’s father claims of money laundering and they had summoned Varun Mathur and Gaurav Arya for probe. Sushant was found dead on June 14, 2020, at his house in Mumbai.

Also Read|Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyer Vikas Singh SLAMS life insurance claims; Threatens outlets reporting false news

Credits :India Today

Share your comment ×