Rhea Chakraborty’s Lawyer: She left Sushant’s home after Priyanka changed his meds, she protested against it

Rhea Chakraborty is currently the prime suspect in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. As per the latest update, Rhea’s lawyer has alleged that Sushant’s sisters Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh were in control of the situation between June 8 and June 14. He also claimed that Priyanka changed Sushant’s medications too.

In Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, Rhea Chakraborty is one of the prime suspects as per the FIR lodged against her and others by the late actor’s father KK Singh. The family levelled several allegations against Rhea and recently, a new drug angle also came to light post which Sushant’s father released a video and alleged that Rhea kept giving ‘poison’ to his son and that she is his ‘murderer.’ Amid this, Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde spoke up about the real reason of why Rhea left on June 8.

In a chat with India Today, Rhea’s lawyer levelled several allegations against Sushant’s family and even claimed that they ‘forged’ a prescription from New Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohiya Hospital for Sushant. In his chat with the news channel, Rhea’s lawyer said that the actress revealed to CBI and ED that on June 8, Sushant’s sister Priyanka changed his medications without any prescriptions after chatting with the late actor. He alleged that Priyanka asked Sushant to take 3 different medicines, that too without any prescriptions.

He further said that post that Rhea raised her voice against it and that led to a fight between her and Sushant. Sushant asked Rhea to leave post it. Further, Rhea’s lawyer claimed that Sushant’s family knew everything about Sushant’s health and alleged that they lied. He claimed that agencies should investigate how Sushant’s family got a prescription from Delhi’s hospital for Sushant who was in Mumbai. He said, “It is highly improper. They need to be prosecuted for making false hospital prescription. In the prescription, it is said that it was made in OPD, which is false. Sushant didn't step out of his home. It should be investigated how Sushant got the prescription from Ram Manohar Lohiya Hospital sitting in Mumbai. It was a forged document.”

Further, he claimed that Sushant’s family is completely against Rhea, Maneshinde said, “They made false statement's against Rhea in front of the CBI and the SC that she was giving overdose of medicine to Sushant. They should be prosecuted. The messages from June 8 show that Priyanka gave medicine to Sushant.” He further alleged that Priyanka and Meetu Singh were in complete control of Sushant’s life between June 8 and June 14. He raised questions on Sushant’s family and asked why they have been denying all messages that have been coming out.

To note, a chat between Sushant’s manager Shruti Modi and Sushant’s sister Neetu Singh went viral recently where the latter was asking about Sushant’s prescription from Modi. Post that, several questions have been raised about Sushant’s family being aware about his health condition. Sushant was found dead on June 14, 2020.

