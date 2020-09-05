Rhea Chakraborty’s phone cloned by Central Agencies, alleged involvement in contraband purchase to be examined

As per latest reports, agencies have cloned Rhea Chakraborty’s phone and her apparent involvement in the purchase and sale of contraband is under scanner

As we speak, Rhea Chakraborty’s brother, Showik Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager, Samuel Miranda have been taken for medical examination after which they will be taken to the court. And while reports suggest that Rhea, also might be arrested soon, latest round of reports suggest that the central agencies have cloned her phone. As per a report in Times Now, the Central agencies have cloned Rhea's phone and her apparent “involvement in the purchase, possession, sale, consumption of contraband under NDPS Act is visible”

That said, yesterday, Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda were arrested after the NCB carried out a search at their residences and reports suggest that Showik has allegedly also confessed that he procured drugs on the instructions of sister Rhea. Moreover, Samuel Miranda has also taken Rhea's name in this regard. Last night, Deputy director KPS Malhotra of the NCB said, “We have informed Showik and Samuel Miranda’s family and both have been arrested under several sections of NDPS act.”

Earlier, when the NCB arrested two drug peddlers operating in Mumbai named Zaid Vilatra and Abdel Basit Parihar, they allegedly revealed Showik’s and Miranda’s name upon interrogation. Also, after Showik’s Whatsapp chats were revealed, it hinted that he had shared Vilatra’s contact number with Samuel Miranda and asked to pay him Rs 10,000 for 5gms of drugs.

#Exclusive | TIMES NOW accesses NCB's CIR copy.

The report says 'Central agencies have cloned Rhea's phone. Her apparent involvement in the purchase, possession, sale, consumption of contraband under NDPS Act is visible'.

