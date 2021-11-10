Rhea Chakraborty’s plea of defreezing her bank accounts & returning her gadgets accepted by NDPS court

Rhea Chakraborty had been making it to the headlines every now and then in 2020. She had gone through a lot and even went into judicial custody for a few weeks. Well, now is a good time for the actress as the special court under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act has ordered defreezing Rhea Chakraborty’s bank accounts. Reportedly, the bank accounts were frozen by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) last year after she was booked in the drugs case following actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death in June.

Rhea Chakraborty had sent out a plea for defreezing her bank accounts and said that she is an actor by profession and that NCB froze her accounts and FDs by notice dated 16/09/2020 without reason, and it is causing grave injustice and prejudice to her. Her plea further stated that she needs the account for the payment of salaries of her employees and for fulfilling various tax liabilities including GST payments, etc. Rhea further stated that her brother is also dependent on her and that she manages her own lifestyle from the amount in the bank and since the accounts are frozen for 10 months, it was causing prejudice and it should be defreezed.

Rhea Chakraborty’s plea was opposed by special Public Prosecutor Atul Sarpande representing the NCB and he stated that if the accounts are defreezed there is a high possibility of the said amount to be involved in the drug-related business. Hence, he urged for rejecting the application. However, the investigating officer in the case said that it would be best to leave the issue to the discretion of the court.

Special judge DB Mane said, "From the reply of the investigating officer, it appears that there is no strong objection from the NCB side for defreezing the bank accounts and FDs of Chakraborty." The judge further added, "In such circumstances, Chakraborty is entitled for defreezing the bank accounts and FDs subject to conditions and undertaking supported by an affidavit stating that during the pendency and conclusion of the trial of the case, she shall make the balance amount, as shown in the concerned account as on 16/09/2020, available for passing necessary orders, as and when required."

Rhea Chakraborty in another plea also sought the return of her gadgets, a Macbook Pro Apple Laptop and Apple Iphone. The court ordered that the gadgets be returned to Rhea on ‘Supurtnama’ after due verification and identification, and executing an indemnity bond for Rs 1,00,000.

