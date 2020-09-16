  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Rhea Chakraborty’s visit to hospital morgue: No breach by Mumbai Police & Cooper Hospital, SHRC reports

The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission reports state that there was no breach on the part of Mumbai police and the Cooper hospital authorities after Rhea Chakraborty visited the morgue.
135410 reads Mumbai
SHRC reports state no breach by Mumbai police over Rhea morgue visitRhea Chakraborty’s visit to hospital morgue: No breach by Mumbai Police & Cooper Hospital, SHRC reports
  • 11
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Today morning, the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission was to announce the order over Rhea Chakraborty's visit to Cooper Hospital mortuary post Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Yes, post Sushant's death on June 14, 2020, his girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, had visited the Cooper Hospital mortuary to see his mortal remains and soon after, Rhea’s visit to the mortuary came under the scanner. 

Now, the Maharashtra SHRC reports are out and the reports state that there was no “breach by Mumbai Police & Cooper Hosp authorities. As per a report in Times Now, “Rhea morgue entry: No breach by Mumbai Police & Cooper Hosp authorities, according to Maharashtra SHRC report.” During an interview, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer, Vikas Singh, had raised concerns over Rhea visiting the morgue as he had said, “Rhea going to the mortuary was definitely irregular because somebody has facilitated this visit. With the covid situation, how do you manage to get into there? So either the Mumbai police or the hospital authorities have colluded with her to give her access.” 

While the sessions court had rejected Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea, today, reports suggested Rhea and Showik will file two separate bail applications today before the High Court with a plea for urgent hearing so that the matter can be heard tomorrow. Earlier, advocate Satish Manshinde, who is representing the Chakrabortys, had said that they are in no hurry to apply for bail. 

Check out the post here:

ALSO READ: SHRC to announce order on Rhea Chakraborty's visit to Cooper Hospital morgue post Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Credits :Times Now

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Anonymous 2 hours ago

Call Data Records check karo see any calls from Penguin family threatening the SHRC

Anonymous 5 hours ago

If SSR was alive he would be in jail now. According to NCB, drugs were procured for him, which means was the user. And that makes him the prime accused. But Indians are so stupid and cannot think with common sense & logic. Indians are the biggest herd of sheep in the world currently being diverted from important things like the free falling economy. Vote wisely next time India!

Anonymous 5 hours ago

You stupid. If he would be alive, then this drug syndicate would have never been exposed.

Anonymous 5 hours ago

Accha one individual will buy lakhs worth of shit fr himself alone

Anonymous 5 hours ago

True. Indians are idiots, they love lies, drama. They allergic to the truth.

Anonymous 5 hours ago

If Pinkvilla continues to reference a channel like Timesnow, then it stands to loose its credibility

Anonymous 5 hours ago

go n feed from taks

Anonymous 5 hours ago

Stop believing Republic TV and KR, they feed u lies

Anonymous 5 hours ago

Do not lower your standard Pinkvilla by quoting timesnow

Anonymous 5 hours ago

All lies by BJP and SSR family. Shame on them. They are desperate to vilify Rhea.

Anonymous 5 hours ago

shame on rhea for fleeing with ssr's laptops and hard drive to blackmail him

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement