Rhea Chakraborty’s visit to hospital morgue: No breach by Mumbai Police & Cooper Hospital, SHRC reports
Today morning, the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission was to announce the order over Rhea Chakraborty's visit to Cooper Hospital mortuary post Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Yes, post Sushant's death on June 14, 2020, his girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, had visited the Cooper Hospital mortuary to see his mortal remains and soon after, Rhea’s visit to the mortuary came under the scanner.
Now, the Maharashtra SHRC reports are out and the reports state that there was no “breach by Mumbai Police & Cooper Hosp authorities. As per a report in Times Now, “Rhea morgue entry: No breach by Mumbai Police & Cooper Hosp authorities, according to Maharashtra SHRC report.” During an interview, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer, Vikas Singh, had raised concerns over Rhea visiting the morgue as he had said, “Rhea going to the mortuary was definitely irregular because somebody has facilitated this visit. With the covid situation, how do you manage to get into there? So either the Mumbai police or the hospital authorities have colluded with her to give her access.”
While the sessions court had rejected Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea, today, reports suggested Rhea and Showik will file two separate bail applications today before the High Court with a plea for urgent hearing so that the matter can be heard tomorrow. Earlier, advocate Satish Manshinde, who is representing the Chakrabortys, had said that they are in no hurry to apply for bail.
