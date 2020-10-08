Rhea Chakraborty said THIS to her parents after coming home post bail in Bollywood drug case REVEALS her mom

Post Rhea Chakraborty’s bail in the Bollywood drug cartel case, her mother revealed that her daughter asked them to stay strong. Read on

After spending 28 days at the Byculla Jail on drugs-related charges, Rhea Chakraborty was released yesterday. Later, her lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, in an interview, revealed that the actress spent her time in the jail practicing yoga. Recalling Rhea’s jail stay, her lawyer said that Rhea looked after herself in the jail and she used to conduct yoga classes for herself and her jail inmates. Thereafter, in another interview, Rhea’s mother, revealed her daughter’s reaction when she returned home after 28 days.

Thereafter, in another interview, Rhea’s mother, Sandhya Chakraborty, said that when her daughter returned home, the first thing she told her parents was, “‘Why do you look sad, we have to be strong and fight this’..” Also, Rhea’s mother talked about how despite being attacked mentally and physically, her daughter maintained her dignity. Furthermore, Rhea’s mother wondered how her daughter will heal from whatever she has gone thought but she reitereated that Rhea is a fighter and she will come out strong. “I’ll have to put her on therapy to help her get over this trauma and reclaim her life,” said her mother.

As we speak, Rhea’s brother, Showik Chakraborty, continues to be in the jail as his bail application was rejected by the court. As per reports, the court rejected Showik’s bail plea on the ground that he was in contact with drug dealers and he was also facilitating procurement of drugs for supplying them to actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died by suicide on June 14.

ALSO READ: Bombay HC on treating Rhea Chakraborty 'harshly' to set an example: Everybody is equal before law

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×