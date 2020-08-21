  1. Home
Rhea Chakraborty said ‘Sorry Babu’ upon seeing Sushant Singh Rajput’s mortal remains, claims eyewitness

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case is currently being investigated by the CBI team post SC’s verdict in Rhea Chakraborty’s transfer plea. Now, as per a news channel’s report, an eyewitness claims he heard Rhea apologise to Sushant’s mortal remains at the morgue.
45301 reads Mumbai Updated: August 21, 2020 07:00 pm
Rhea Chakraborty said ‘Sorry Babu’ upon seeing Sushant Singh Rajput’s mortal remains, claims eyewitnessRhea Chakraborty said ‘Sorry Babu’ upon seeing Sushant Singh Rajput’s mortal remains, claims eyewitness

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death had left everyone shocked and his case has now been transferred to the CBI for investigation. Ahead of this, several netizens have been raising doubts over Rhea Chakraborty’s presence at the Cooper Hospital morgue post the actor’s demise on June 14. Now, as per the latest update by a news channel, an eyewitness who apparently accompanied Rhea to the morgue, claimed to a news channel that he heard the actress apologise on seeing the actor’s remains. 

As per Republic TV, a man named Surjeet Singh Rathore accompanied Rhea Chakraborty to the morgue on June 15. He apparently revealed to the news channel that when Rhea saw Sushant’s mortal remains, she said ‘Sorry Babu.’ He further revealed that Rhea’s brother Showik Chakraborty and her mom also wanted to see Sushant’s mortal remains. However, he claimed that the Mumbai Police did not let them go. He said that he spoke to the Police officer and post that Rhea and he apparently went inside to see Sushant’s mortal remains. 

The eyewitness apparently told the news channel, “I removed the white cloth from the body's face and he had marks on his neck- I had doubt at that time itself. The moment I removed the cloth, Rhea placed her hand on his (Sushant's) chest and said 'Sorry, babu'. I thought, ' Why was she saying sorry now?' I then took her outside as she started crying.” 

Meanwhile, it was earlier reported that the CBI team may question Sushant’s friend Sandip Ssingh, who even paid a visit with Shekhar Suman to KK Singh’s house in Bihar. Further, the Enforcement Directorate is also probing Sushant’s case from a money-laundering angle and has questioned Priyanka Singh today. So far, Rhea, Showik, Siddharth Pithani, Shruti Modi, Meetu Singh and Raja Mewati have been grilled by the ED with regards to allegations of money laundering. Rumi Jaffery also was questioned a day back. Sushant passed away on June 14 and left the entire nation in a state of grief and shock. 

