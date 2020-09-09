Rhea Chakraborty says 'false narrative' being played out by NCB against her in bail plea: Report

Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said that Rhea and Showik's bail pleas have been filed and will be heard on 10 September.

Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty have been under judicial custody after several drug links and chats were established by the Narcotics Control Bureau. As per reports, the NCB had claimed in the remand application that Rhea used to procure drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput and also “manage finances for drug procurement along with Rajput”. Rhea has been arrested and taken to the women's jail in Byculla. Her lawyer Satish Maneshinde said that Rhea and Showik's bail pleas have been file and will be heard tomorrow.

Speaking to ANI, Maneshinde said, "Hearing in the bail applications of Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik to be held on 10th September at Special Court, Mumbai." Now, according to Times Now, Rhea's has stated in her bail plea that a 'false narrative' is being played out by the NCB against her.

Referring to her bail application in Sessions Court, TN reported, "During custody, the applicant (RThea) was coerced into making self incriminatory confessions," adding that she has 'formally retracted' all such incriminatory confessions.

On Tuesday after her arrest, Rhea was produced before a local court via video conference in Mumbai. However, the court rejected the actor’s bail plea and sent her to judicial custody till 22 September. The bail pleas are set to be heard by the sessions court tomorrow.

A bevy of Bollywood celebs came in support of Rhea when news of her formal arrest surfaced. From Vidya Balan and to Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhatr, many claimed that the actress' arrest is a result of a witch-hunt and sexist campaign.

ALSO READ: Rhea Chakraborty ADMITS 80 percent of Bollywood celebs take drugs during her bail plea hearing: Reports

Credits :Times Now

Share your comment ×