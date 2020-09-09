  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Rhea Chakraborty says 'false narrative' being played out by NCB against her in bail plea: Report

Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said that Rhea and Showik's bail pleas have been filed and will be heard on 10 September.
41854 reads Mumbai
News,Rhea Chakraborty,Showik Chakraborty,Satish ManeshindeRhea Chakraborty says 'false narrative' being played out by NCB against her in bail plea: Report
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty have been under judicial custody after several drug links and chats were established by the Narcotics Control Bureau. As per reports, the NCB had claimed in the remand application that Rhea used to procure drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput and also “manage finances for drug procurement along with Rajput”. Rhea has been arrested and taken to the women's jail in Byculla. Her lawyer Satish Maneshinde said that Rhea and Showik's bail pleas have been file and will be heard tomorrow. 

Speaking to ANI, Maneshinde said, "Hearing in the bail applications of Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik to be held on 10th September at Special Court, Mumbai." Now, according to Times Now, Rhea's has stated in her bail plea that a 'false narrative' is being played out by the NCB against her.  

Referring to her bail application in Sessions Court, TN reported, "During custody, the applicant (RThea) was coerced into making self incriminatory confessions," adding that she has 'formally retracted' all such incriminatory confessions. 

On Tuesday after her arrest, Rhea was produced before a local court via video conference in Mumbai. However, the court rejected the actor’s bail plea and sent her to judicial custody till 22 September. The bail pleas are set to be heard by the sessions court tomorrow. 

A bevy of Bollywood celebs came in support of Rhea when news of her formal arrest surfaced. From Vidya Balan and Taapsee Pannu to Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhatr, many claimed that the actress' arrest is a result of a witch-hunt and sexist campaign. 

ALSO READ: Rhea Chakraborty ADMITS 80 percent of Bollywood celebs take drugs during her bail plea hearing: Reports

Credits :Times Now

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora test POSITIVE for COVID-19
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement