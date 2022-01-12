Rhea Chakraborty says 'happy days are here again' as she chills with her girls Anusha, Shibani Dandekar; PICS

Bouncing back to happy days, Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty on Wednesday shared glimpses from her weekend. The actress, who is quite active on her social media handle these days, has been treating her fans by sharing snaps of herself. Well, the actress followed the suit recently and shared a carousel of photos, and also revealed to her fans how she celebrated the weekend. In between the sunshine, some delicious food and her girl gang, Rhea Chakraborty found her happy days.

The 29-year-old actress took to her Instagram handle, and shared a post that sees her celebrating her happy days. In the first picture, Rhea looks gorgeous as she binges on a vada pav amid the picturesque view of a garden, under the shining sun. In the picture, Rhea Chakraborty is seen dressed in an all-black avatar. With her luscious locks open, the actress is all smiles as she posed for the lens. In the second picture, we see her with the Dandekar sisters on a trip as they pose under the sun. Anusha Dandekar slays in white pants, a light grey crop top, a beige scarf around her neck and white boots. Rhea can be seen in a blue and white checkered tee paired with grey jumpers and Shibani, on the other hand, is wearing black and white striped pants with a blue jacket. This picture also has Apeksha Dandekar.

The last photo is a mirror image of Rhea in which she flaunts her bangs. Dressed in black pants, a cropped topped top and a black jacket that just covers her arms, Rhea is seen smiling as she poses for the click. She has gestured a peace sign from one hand and held the phone from the other. Taking to the captions, she wrote, “Happy days are here again #rhenew .Sunshine , wada pav, and my girl gang. Thankyou @vjanusha for the best weekend,” and added red heart emoticons.

Take a look:

As soon as the post hit the photo-sharing platform, the actress friends and colleagues from the industry started showering love on the actress in the comments section. Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades took to the comments section and wrote, “Looking gorge” and added a heart-shaped eyes emoticon. Rhea’s BFF VJ Anusha too wrote, “love you Rabbit,” and added red heart emoticon. Stylist Tanya Ghravi wrote, “So pretty” with a heart emoticon, while Shibani Dandekar dropped “Love you,” with a heart emoticon.

Recently, Rhea Chakraborty had shared a special post on Instagram that featured her chilling with the Dandekar sisters.

