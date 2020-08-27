Rhea Chakraborty says ‘If you don’t have faith in India’s legal system then you should leave India’

In a recent interview, Rhea Chakraborty expressed anger over the media harassing her family and said “if you don’t have faith in India’s legal system then you should leave India.”

In search of justice for actor Sushant Singh Rajput, CBI has discovered evidence that Mumbai police never found. In just the past week’s time, there have been numerous revelations alleging the late actor’s former girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of money laundering, poisoning him, isolating him, and more. Today, Rhea is addressing all the claims in an interview with NDTV. In the interview, the actress expressed her distress over media harassing her family.

When asked about how people do not trust the legal system in India to bring SSR to justice, Rhea said “If you don’t have faith in India’s legal system then you should leave India.” Rhea then states that she and her family are being treated like terrorists, when they're not the ones at fault.

If you missed it, the actress recently broke her silence and revealed the real reason behind not attending Sushant’s funeral. Rhea told India Today that she didn’t go to the funeral because her industry friends told her that Sushant’s family wouldn’t want to see her at the funeral. Rhea said, “No, I didn't go to his place. I broke down, I was completely shocked and mujhe samajh nahi aa raha tha aisa kaise ho sakta hai. (I couldn't understand how can something like this happen). Then, I was told that I was not included in funeral list and that his family doesn't want me there." Adding, “I was ready to go to the funeral, but my industry friends told me not to go as his family doesn't want me there. I would only be insulted and be asked to leave from there.”

ALSO READ: Rhea Chakraborty calls out Ankita Lokhande; Asks 'How many times did she speak to Sushant in last 4 years?'

Credits :NDTV

Share your comment ×