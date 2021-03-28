Rhea Chakraborty says ‘Love is Power’ as she posts a PIC with Saand Ki Aankh producer Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani

Rhea Chakraborty took to her social media to share a picture with her friend and producer of Saand Ki Aankh, Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani. Take a look at what she had to say.

Rhea Chakraborty took to her Instagram handle to share a beautiful quote from author Robert Lee Fulghum. The actress hasn’t been very active on her social media recently and last posted on the photo and video sharing site on the occasion of Mother’s day. The star took the opportunity to express her gratitude to one of her friend by sharing a sweet note for her fans to see. Rhea also shared a picture posing with her friend and producer of Saand Ki Aankh, Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani.

In the photo, the actress can be seen lying on the bed next to the producer as the two joined their hands to form the shape of a heart. While sharing the adorable photo, the actress wrote a short note for her beloved friend. She wrote, “#LOVEISPOWER ‘Love is a fabric which never fades, no matter how often it is washed in the water of adversity and grief’- Rober Fulghum”. Nidhi was moved by her heartfelt message and even commented under the picture with two red heart emojis.

Take a look at Rhea Chakraborty’s Instagram post:

The Chehre actress, who has gone through ups and downs in the past year, had made her comeback on social media with her Mother’s day post. In the picture, Rhea held her mother’s hand and penned a lovely note. Rhea wrote, “Happy Women’s Day to us .. Maa and me .. together forever … my strength, my faith, my fortitude – my Maa #love #faith #fortitude #strength #mother #womenwhoinspire #womenempowerment.”

Credits :Rhea Chakraborty Instagram

