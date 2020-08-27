2
Rhea Chakraborty says messages to Mahesh Bhatt had 'nothing to do' with her and Sushant Singh Rajput's fight

Rhea Chakraborty also responded to the allegation of 8 hard drives being destroyed by her. Read on to know what she has to say.
46778 reads Mumbai
2
2
0
Save
News,Mahesh bhatt,Rhea Chakraborty,Sushant Singh Rajput CaseRhea Chakraborty says messages to Mahesh Bhatt had 'nothing to do' with her and Sushant Singh Rajput's fight.

Rhea Chakraborty has finally broken her silence and now opened up about various aspects that have come to light since Sushant Singh Rajput's demsie. Speaking to India Today, Rhea also spoke about the WhatsApp chats she exchanged with Mahesh Bhatt on 8 June when she left Sushant's house after an alleged fight. She categorically stated that the messages to Mahesh Bhatt had nothing to do with their fight. 

"I was upset and hurt, that SSR didn't call me back and didn't want me back, I wondered if he wanted to push me away because I was unwell. But my conversation with Bhattsaab had nothing to do with that," Rhea told Rajdeep Sardesai. For the unversed, Rhea had earlier said that she was also in depression and her mental health state was not at its best.

It is widely reported that Rhea and Sushant had a heated argument on 8 June and the actress then left the apartment and went to stay with her family. After leaving his residence,  Rhea messaged filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt saying, "Aisha moves on..sir..with a heavy heart and sense of relief (sic)." 

The message shared on WhatsApp further reads, "Our last call was a wake up call. You are my angel You were then And you are now (sic)." To this, Mahesha Bhatt reportedly replied, "Dont look back. Make it possible what is inevitable. My love to your father . He will be a happy man (sic)."'

As per reports, Siddharth Pithani in the CBI probe confessed that before leaving Rhea destroyed almost 8 hard drives. Replying to this allegation, Rhea said, "This is a baseless allegation, there was no hard drive that I know of, no one came while I was there. Perhaps, after I left, his sister may have called someone, but I am not aware of it. I don't even think Siddharth Pithani said something like that, I believe this is a concocted story, much like several others doing the rounds."

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput: Rhea Chakraborty on her ‘Sorry Babu’ comment & why she didn’t attend his funeral

Credits :India Today

