Rhea Chakraborty says ‘normalcy is underrated’ as she shares breathtaking PICS in saree

Rhea Chakraborty believes normalcy is underrated. The actress took to her social media space a few moments back and shared a slew of pictures looking gorgeous as ever in a saree. Rhea exuded grace and charm in the beige floral printed saree with hues of pink and blue. She kept her hair open with a middle parting and accessorized her look with a pair of statement earrings. Rhea’s makeup was on point with filled-in brows, mascara, blushed cheeks, nude lipstick, and a bindi.

Rhea flaunted her six yards of beauty as she struck a few poses for the camera. Rhea carried this look recently, on the 21st of February when her close friend Shibani Dandekar had her civil wedding with beau Farhan Akhtar. Sharing these pictures on the ‘gram, Rhea wrote a sweet and thoughtful caption that read, “Every little normal thing, gives her happiness. #sareelove #normalcyisunderrated (white heart emoji) #rhenew #gratitude”.

As soon as Rhea shared these pictures, they were flooded with a sea of likes and comments from netizens and friends. Fans complimented her, as they called her ‘beautiful’ and ‘gorgeous’.

Take a look:

Recently, Rhea went back to work after a hiatus of two years. She took to Instagram and shared a video of her from a radio station and wrote, “Yesterday, I went to work after 2 years. A big thankyou to all the people who stood by me through my toughest times. No matter what , the sun always shines. (sun emoji) NEVER GIVE UP! #rhenew #gratitude”. She was last seen in Chehre starring Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan.