Rhea Chakraborty says she does not know Aaditya Thackeray; Reveals she has no political connections

Rhea Chakraborty in her exclusive interview with India Today, revealed that she does not know Aaditya Thackeray personally. The actress goes on to add that she has no political connections of any kind. The actress further adds that the allegations of someone powerful protecting her are baseless accusations. The actress says that all the allegations of her being protected by someone very powerful in the political circles is protecting the actress. Rhea Chakraborty in her interview with India Today also stated that she wants protection as she has been getting threats.

The actress further goes on to make a shocking revelation that she receives threats everyday, and that she is requesting the authorities to provide protection to her and her family as well. The actress specifically denies knowing the Aaditya Thackeray. The actress says that her friend's initials were 'AU' and people started claiming falsely that it was Aaditya Uddhav Thackeray. Rhea Chakraborty claims that she does not know anyone in the political space and nobody is giving her any kind of protection as stated in the news reports. The actress spoke about various issues that are doing the rounds in the media.

The actress also spoke about the medication that the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput had been taking. The actress states that the late actor had met with a psychiatrist and both of them had met a few doctors also. The news reports state that Rhea Chakraborty has claimed how the late actor Sushant was claustrophobic.

