Rhea Chakraborty says she wanted 'chota Sushant' on being quizzed about relationship with the actor

The actress was quizzed about her relationship with the late star. In her reply, Rhea Chakraborty states that she wanted 'chota Sushant.'
18219 reads Mumbai
News,Sushant Singh Rajput,Rhea ChakrabortyRhea Chakraborty says she wanted 'chota Sushant' on being quizzed about relationship with the actor

The actress Rhea Chakraborty spoke to various media outlets about her side of the story in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's case. The actress was quizzed about her relationship with the late star. In her reply, Rhea Chakraborty states that she wanted 'chota Sushant.' Rhea further goes on to add that she wanted ‘chota Sushant’ who was just like the late star. While talking to India Today, the actress was quizzed about her future and how the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's case has affected her career in the film industry. 

The actress reveals that she does not regret loving the late actor and she further goes on to call the actor the best human being on earth. Rhea Chakraborty further states that she will continue to fight the battle and what gives her strength is that Sushant is watching over her. The actress also urges people to see facts and try to understand her point of view as well. The actress was quizzed about her being made a villain in the entire case. 

Rhea Chakraborty says that she urges everyone who has lost a loved one, every woman who has lost her husband, boyfriend and partner to keep themselves in her shoes and see her side of the story as well. Rhea Chakraborty becomes emotional while talking to India Today during her interview. She adds that the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was very loving by nature. 

(ALSO READ: Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer responds to allegations of drug angle; Says the actress is ready to take blood test)

Credits :india today

