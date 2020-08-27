Rhea Chakraborty says Sushant Singh Rajput spoke to Rumi Jaffrey for new film which had 15cr signing amount

Rhea Chakraborty reveals that Sushant Singh Rajput was in talks with Rumi Jaffrey and Vashu Bhagnani for a new film, the trio agreed on a 15 crore signing amount.

Ever since Mumbai police officials have signed off on Sushant Singh Rajput’s case and let CBI take over, there have been several new developments on the case. In case you’re not keeping up with the case, in just the past week’s time, there have been numerous revelations alleging the late actor’s former girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of money laundering, poisoning him, isolating him, and more. Today, Rhea is addressing all the claims in an interview with India Today.

In the interview, the actress addresses claims of stealing 15 crore from the actor. On the matter she says: My shoot for my film Chehre happened in June 2019 and SSR used to visit me, where he met Rumi Jaffrey there and the duo talked about doing a film together with Rhea as the heroine and SSR as the hero. Sushant met with Vashu Bhagnani for the same and mutually decided on a 15 crore signing amount. Rhea reveals that SSR was happy about it. He gave this good news to his sister and brother in law while I wasn’t present there. But unfortunately, the contract was delayed due to lockdown.

If you missed it, the actress recently broke her silence and opened up about various aspects that have come to light since Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. Chatting with India Today, Rhea also spoke about the WhatsApp chats she exchanged with Mahesh Bhatt on 8 June when she left Sushant's house after an alleged fight. She categorically stated that the messages to Mahesh Bhatt had nothing to do with their fight. "I was upset and hurt, that SSR didn't call me back and didn't want me back, I wondered if he wanted to push me away because I was unwell. But my conversation with Bhatt saab had nothing to do with that," Rhea told Rajdeep Sardesai. For the unversed, Rhea had earlier said that she was also in depression and her mental health state was not at its best.

ALSO READ: Rhea Chakraborty DENIES allegations of involvement with drugs; Claims Sushant smoked & took drugs

Credits :India Today

Share your comment ×