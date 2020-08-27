Rhea Chakraborty says Sushant was DESTROYED by Me Too allegations; Reveals SSR felt like a target

In her recent interview, Rhea Chakraborty reveals that Sushant Singh Rajput was destroyed by Me Too allegations. Rhea claims that SSR felt like a target and victim of nepotism.

CBI officials have made numerous new developments in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case since they’ve taken control from Mumbai police officials. In case you’re not keeping up with the case, in just the past week’s time, there have been numerous revelations alleging the late actor’s former girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of money laundering, poisoning him, isolating him, and more. Today, Rhea is addressing all the claims in an interview with India Today.

In the interview, the actress clarifies the rumours about the sexual harassment allegations on SSR by his Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghvi. The star claims that the MeToo allegation broke the late actor down, the actress revealed that SSR was traumatised over this incident. Rhea claims that Sanjana Sanhghvi’s clarification which came over a month later destroyed SSR’s mental health.

She also spoke on nepotism and SSR not receiving awards, she said: SSR was upset over not even being nominated for phenomenal films like Chichore. Rhea said that SSR felt that he was a victim of nepotism and was targeted.

If you missed it, the actress recently broke her silence and revealed the real reason behind not attending Sushant’s funeral. Rhea told India Today that she didn’t go to the funeral because her industry friends told her that Sushant’s family wouldn’t want to see her at the funeral. Rhea said, “No, I didn't go to his place. I broke down, I was completely shocked and mujhe samajh nahi aa raha tha aisa kaise ho sakta hai. (I couldn't understand how can something like this happen). Then, I was told that I was not included in funeral list and that his family doesn't want me there." Adding, “I was ready to go to the funeral, but my industry friends told me not to go as his family doesn't want me there. I would only be insulted and be asked to leave from there.”

