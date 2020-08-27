Rhea Chakraborty on seeking CBI probe for Sushant: I wanted to know what happened to him within a week

Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has tried to debunk the questions related to her in one of her exclusive interviews. Read on for further details.

(Trigger Warning)

Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode on 14th June 2020. His untimely demise has left everyone shocked. What’s more shocking was an FIR filed against Rhea Chakraborty and five other people by KK Singh (his father). The actress has been under the radar since then. Moreover, her electronic devices have also been seized by ED a few days back. After that the new drug conspiracy angle has further sparked off speculations. Rhea has now opened up on the matter in an exclusive interview with a news channel.

On being asked the reason behind seeking a CBI probe for the late actor, Rhea states that she wanted to know what exactly happened between June 8 to June 14. She says that she wants to know the series of events that occured within a week. The actress further adds that Sushant told her he would never take a drastic step in his life. In her words, "murder or suicide, I want to know the truth."

The actress has now called out Sushant's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande in the same interview. She has talked about how the latter claimed Sushant talked to her during the shoot for Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. However, Rhea has pointed towards the fact that Ankita claimed she never talked to Sushant in four years. She quotes, "How can she make such claims about me when she never spoke to Sushant for 4 years?"

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

