Rhea Chakraborty sends wishes on Hanuman Jayanti: Give us the power to fight this storm

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, Rhea Chakraborty extended prayer for strength and power for everyone during the pandemic.

As the situation regarding the COVID 19 pandemic intensifies in India, the atmosphere around is negative and tense. There is a sense of fear and anxiety and the Coronavirus cases continue to rise significantly. Amid this, all we can do is find our dose of positivity to stay sane in this crucial situation. Needless to say, each one of us has been praying hard to overcome the pandemic and Rhea Chakraborty is no different. On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti today, the actress extended wishes to her fans and prayed for everyone’s well-being.

The Jalebi actress shared a picture wherein she was holding Hanuman Chalisa in her hand. In the caption, she extended prayer and requested Lord Hanuman to have mercy and give everyone the strength to fight the pandemic and His blessings to everyone battling the deadly virus to heal from it. She wrote, “जै जै जै हनुमान गोसाईं। कृपा करहु गुरुदेव की नाई। Give us the power to fight this storm, Give us the strength to withstand this misery, Give us your blessings to heal. Jai Bajrangbali.”

Take a look at Rhea Chakraborty’s post for Hanuman Jayanti:

Earlier, the actress has hailed the frontline workers for their selfless services in the city and urged everyone to be kind to everyone during these difficult times. She wrote, “Let’s go Mumbai! Grateful to the COVID warriors (frontline workers) who are saving our beloved city! #heroes. Be safe, be kind.. United we stand.. Love and strength to all of us! May God bless us.”

