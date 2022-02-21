Rhea Chakraborty, Shabana Azmi, Zoya Akhtar look gorgeous at Farhan Akhtar-Shibani's civil wedding; PICS

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have registered their marriage today, on the 21st of February. A few moments back, the shutterbugs papped Zoya Akhtar, Rhea Chakraborty, Shabana Azmi, Farah Khan, and Ritesh Sidhwani along with his wife Dolly, as they attended the newlyweds’ civil wedding.

Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who is a close friend of Shibani was seen opting for a beige saree for the special day. Rhea exuded grace in the floral-printed saree, which she paired with a blue blouse and nude heels. She left her hair open, and accessorized her look with a pair of statement earrings. Her makeup looked on-point as well. Shabana Azmi, on the other hand, was papped in a white salwar suit, which she styled with a colorful dupatta for contrast. Farhan’s cousin and filmmaker Farah Khan was seen donning a purple kurta. On the other hand, Farhan’s close friend and co-founder of his production house Excel Entertainment, Ritesh Sidhwani looked quite handsome in a black kurta. Zoya Akhtar, was seen looking gorgeous in her ethnic wear as well, while she was spotted inside her car. Bride Shibani's close friend, and actor-model Dino Morea was also spotted at the terrace of the residence. He donned a blue outfit for the day.

Take a look:

Lovebirds Farhan and Shibani finally exchanged wedding vows on the 19th of February after dating each other for several years. They were joined by their family and close friends for their intimate wedding ceremony at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s farmhouse at Khandala. Today, the couple was spotted for the first time ever since their wedding, as they posed for pictures in front of the media. While Shibani looked stunning in her pink embellished saree, Farhan looked quite dapper in his matching Sherwani as well.

