Rhea Chakraborty shares food for thought; Says ‘From great suffering, comes great strength’

Rhea Chakraborty has recently shared a strong-worded post on Instagram where she mentioned how in her experience, a great amount of suffering leads to great strength. Rhea chose not to specify the experience or the learning but kept the post on the philosophical side. Though she mentioned that it is coming out of her experience and wrote, “You’ll just have to trust me on this one”. In the post, Rhea also advised people who may be going through times of suffering to ‘hang in there’. Fans in the comment section wrote a lot of positive and encouraging things as one user wrote, “ur sayingsss means a lot”.

Rhea hashtagged the post by writing ‘#Rheality’ and several celebrities commented rather positively on the note. VJ Anusha wrote, “My girl” with a heart emoji, and Adrian Jacobs also commented on the post through multiple encouraging emojis. The post read, “From great suffering, comes great strength. You’ll just have to trust me on this one. Hang in there, Love Rhea.” Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide in his house on 14 June 2020 and few weeks after that Rhea Chakraborty was subjected to an immense media trial in the ‘Abetment of suicide case’. Later, the case went in the court of law and Rhea spent 28 days in Byculla jail.

The suicide also led to many eminent film personalities like Aditya Chopra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali spending hours in the police station formally declaring their professional commitments with Sushant in relation to his career. Rhea will be seen in ‘Chehre’ alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.

