Rhea Chakraborty shares messages showing Sushant Singh Rajput raised concerns about sister Priyanka: Report

Accessed by India Today, the WhatsApp chats include Sushant Singh Rajput expressing his concern for his sister Priyanka and her behaviour with Rhea Chakraborty.

Rhea Chakraborty, who was interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate, has shared her WhatsApp conversations with Sushant Singh Rajput. Accessed by India Today, the chats include Sushant expressing his concern for his sister Priyanka and her behaviour with Rhea. In the screenshots shared by Rhea with the portal, the actor apparently said that he believed Priyanka was manipulating his friend and roommate Siddharth Pithani.

In one message, Sushant praises Rhea and her brother Showik. The text reads, "Your family is very epic. Showik is compassionate and you too who are mine, you are a sufficient cause for the inevitable change and respite globally. It will be a pleasure for me to be around you folks Cheers my friend for being a rockstar."

The next message by Sushant reads, "You please smile, you look great like that. I would try to sleep now. I wish I had a dream like Jamila. Would it be amazing? Bye.”

The message then shows 'pure evil' written and further reads, "(“To Priyanka”), "You do this, after the shameful act, making this a coverup to distract attention playing the victim card to the most non negotiable act of molestation under the influence of alcohol...” the portal reported.

Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh had exclusively revealed to Pinkvilla earlier about how Rhea had accused Sushant's sister of molesting her in April 2019. This left Sushant extremely furious and their bond as siblings developed a deep crack.

"Sushant was the closest to his sister Priyanka and in one day, their relationship suffered a deep crack. Post that incident, they didn't talk for months, till November 2019 when Sushant called Priyanka and said sorry in a broken tone and asked her to visit him asap, that was the time when he also gave an SOS to his eldest sister Rani Di," lawyer Vikas Singh told PV.

In another message, the actor added that his sister had gone against the teachings of their mother. He wrote, “If you’re blinded by your ego, God bless you because I’m not afraid and I will continue doing what I’ve done till now in bringing out the necessary changes in the world. Let God and nature decide what ‘act’ is right now.”

Over the weekend, Rhea also revealed that the only items she is in possession of is a sipper and a note by the actor in which he had expressed gratitude for having her and her family in his life.

Pinkvilla cannot verify the authenticity of these messages.

