Rhea Chakraborty shares video of building watchman claiming media hurt him: Is this not a crime

Rhea Chakraborty earlier today took to her Instagram account and shared a video of her father Indrajit Chakraborty being crowded by media as he tried to enter the building. The actress shared that she reached out to Mumbai Police for help, but hasn’t received any response so far. Most recently, the actress took to her Instagram account once again and shared a video of her building watchman claiming that he was hit by media.

She captioned her video saying, “Ram is my buildings watchman for the last 10 years, He is hurt, he was hit by #media Media people have entered my building compound and hurt the security guards and my father. Is this not a crime? Who is responsible for this? Is there any law at all? Are we barbarians? #justice for ram Will the concerned authorities kindly take notice, there are children and elders living in this building too. Or is this the system we live in?”

In the video, the watchman shared his name and stated that he has been working there in their building for the past 10 years. He added that today he was hurt by the media people. He went on to add that he has kids at home and hasn’t been able to leave. He also stated that he was hit by the media people. This video comes shortly after the actress shared a video of her father trying to get into the building while being swamped by the media. In the video, she added that there was a threat not only to her life but he family as well.