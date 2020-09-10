  1. Home
Rhea Chakraborty shifted to separate cell at Byculla jail; Actress to be in same barrack as Indrani Mukerjea

After getting arrested on September 8, Rhea Chakraborty has been sent to 14-day judicial custody. The actress is currently at the Byculla prison in the city.
September 10, 2020
As per the latest reports, Rhea Chakraborty has been sent to 14-day judicial custody. The NCB arrested her on charges of procuring drugs on 8th September. Now, reports suggest that she has been kept at a separate cell at the Byculla jail. This cell is near the general barracks of the ground floor of the prison. For the unversed, this cell is similar to the one in which Indrani Mukerjea has been lodged since the year 2016.

Mukerjea happens to be the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case and a co-conspirator in the media scam of INX. As per reports, Rhea Chakraborty has been put into a cell near to that of Indrani Mukerjea. The actress who was earlier sent to the general barracks had to shift her cell owing to security issues. Apart from that, her dinner reportedly included rice, dal, 2 chapatis, and a sabzi. Not only Rhea, but her brother Showik, Samuel Miranda, and Dipesh Sawant have also been sent to judicial custody.

Rhea and her brother have moved the sessions court for bail the hearing for which will be held on Thursday. For the unversed, the actress has been charged under sections Sections 8(c), 20(b)(ii), 22, 27A, 28, and 29 of the NDPS Act, 1985. Meanwhile, according to the latest reports, the actress has retracted her earlier confessions in connection with the drug angle and alleged that the NCB officials forced her into making them.

