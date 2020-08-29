Rhea Chakraborty shopped a lot using Sushant Singh Rajput’s card: Siddharth Pithani in a statement

Siddharth Pithani has been one of the accused in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case and he has made a surprising revelation about Rhea Chakraborty.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has opened a can of worms and each day is coming up with a new revelation in the case. While the matter initiated as a suicide case, there have been speculations about a foul play and several names have cropped up including Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, flatmate Showik Chakraborty and other. with CBI taking over the case, the special investigating team has been grilling everyone accused in the case. Amid this, Pithani has made some surprising revelations in the case about Rhea using Sushant’s money.

In a conversation with India Today, Siddharth stated that when Sushant called him to stay with him early this year, the late actor was quite emotional and even cried about everyone leaving him. Pithani also stated that Sushant’s manager Samuel Miranda told him that Rhea had been using the Raabta actor’s card for shopping. “When I asked Sushant about Rhea, he started crying and said everyone has left him. Then I told him that I will stay with him and calmed him down. When I asked his manager Samuel Miranda about Rhea, he told me that Rhea does a lot of shopping from Sushant's card,” he added.

Siddharth further stated that Rhea also came back later. “She told us that we have to take care of Sushant,” he recalled. To note, Sushant’s father had accused Rhea of financially exploiting the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor. Besides, there are reports that Rhea used to manage Sushant’s accounts.

Meanwhile, CBI has been grilling Rhea in the case. She has been called for interrogation wherein she was quizzed about Sushant’s mental health, their finances among other things.

Credits :India Today

